Ram Arvindh hits double century

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unbeaten double century by R Ram Arvindh (203 n.o) put Young Stars in command as they declared at a mammoth 537/6 in 122 overs against AG’s Office on the second day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at SRMC turf on Thursday.

This was Ram’s maiden double hundred and Young Stars declared as soon as he got to that land mark. Ram Arvindh and Sunil Krishna raised 139 runs in 25.1 overs for the unfinished seventh wicket. In reply, AG’s Office were 168/2 in 58 overs at stumps with Shubhang Mishra (55 batting), Adittya Varadharajan (59 batting) at the crease.

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: Vijay 294 in 101.4 ovs (B Sachin 151) vs India Pistons 171/9 in 76 ovs (GK Shyam 61, R Sai Kishore 4/43,M Siddharth 4/75); At SRMC : Young Stars 537/6 decl in 122 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 203 n.o) vs AG’s Office 168/2 in 58 ovs (Shubhang Mishra 55 batting, Adittya Varadharajan 59 batting); At Tagore MC: Grand Slam 243 & 133/4 in 37 ovs (R Kavin 46, M Shahrukh Khan 44 batting) vs Sea Hawks 216 in 71.3 ovs (Himmat Singh 86); At IITM-Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 428 in 137.3 ovs (V Maaruthi Raghav 135, DT Chandrasekar 4/103) vs Jolly Rovers 192/2 in 40 ovs (B Aparajith 79 batting, B Indrajith 51 batting); At Nelson-Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 228 & 206/6 in 62 ovs (Maan K Bafna 54, GH Vihari 82 batting, Jalaj Saxena 3/27) vs Alwarpet 191 in 50.1 ovs (Ankeet Bawane 57, Sachin Rathi 7/85); At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: MRC ‘A’ 103 & 129/4 in 50 ovs (NS Chaturved 58) vs Globe Trotters 313 in 93 ovs (Bhargav Merai 82, MS Washington Sundar 41, Akshay V Srinivasan 43).

Indiver, Palak shine

Indiver Sairem of SSCB and Palak Sharma from Madhya Pradesh (MP) won the boys and girls gold medals respectively in the Platform Group I event at the 39th sub junior and 49th junior National aquatic championship held at SDAT Aquatic Complex, Velachery.

