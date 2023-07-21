Home Sport Cricket

Ram Arvindh hits double century

This was Ram’s maiden double hundred and Young Stars declared as soon as he got to that land mark.

Published: 21st July 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

cricket bat and ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An unbeaten double century by R Ram Arvindh (203 n.o) put Young Stars in command as they declared at a mammoth 537/6 in 122 overs against AG’s Office on the second day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at SRMC turf on Thursday. 

This was Ram’s maiden double hundred and Young Stars declared as soon as he got to that land mark. Ram Arvindh and Sunil Krishna raised 139 runs in 25.1 overs for the unfinished seventh wicket. In reply, AG’s Office were 168/2 in 58 overs at stumps with Shubhang Mishra (55 batting), Adittya Varadharajan (59 batting) at the crease.

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: Vijay 294 in 101.4 ovs (B Sachin 151) vs India Pistons 171/9 in 76 ovs (GK Shyam 61, R Sai Kishore 4/43,M Siddharth 4/75); At SRMC : Young Stars 537/6 decl in 122 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 203 n.o) vs AG’s Office 168/2 in 58 ovs (Shubhang Mishra 55 batting, Adittya Varadharajan 59 batting); At Tagore MC: Grand Slam 243 & 133/4 in 37 ovs (R Kavin 46, M Shahrukh Khan 44 batting) vs Sea Hawks 216 in 71.3 ovs (Himmat Singh 86); At IITM-Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 428 in 137.3 ovs (V  Maaruthi Raghav 135, DT Chandrasekar 4/103) vs Jolly Rovers 192/2 in 40 ovs (B Aparajith 79 batting, B Indrajith 51 batting); At Nelson-Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 228 & 206/6 in 62 ovs (Maan K Bafna 54, GH Vihari 82 batting, Jalaj Saxena 3/27) vs  Alwarpet 191 in 50.1 ovs (Ankeet Bawane 57, Sachin Rathi 7/85); At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: MRC ‘A’ 103 & 129/4 in 50 ovs (NS Chaturved 58) vs Globe Trotters 313 in 93 ovs (Bhargav Merai 82, MS Washington Sundar 41, Akshay V Srinivasan 43).

Indiver, Palak shine
Indiver Sairem of SSCB and Palak Sharma from Madhya Pradesh (MP) won the boys and girls gold medals respectively in the Platform Group I event at the 39th  sub junior and 49th junior National aquatic championship held at SDAT Aquatic Complex, Velachery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNCA Ram Arvindh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp