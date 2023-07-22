Bumrah 'bowling with full intensity', says BCCI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jasprit Bumrah has been ‘bowling with full intensity in the nets’ and is in the final stages before a planned comeback to the national team next month. Bumrah, who last represented India in a T20I series last year at home to Australia, has been suffering from a back injury.

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) press release, he is set to take part in a few practice matches before making a final assessment on him. Prasidh Krishna, who is also in the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will also be part of the above-mentioned practice games.

“The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets,” the release said. “The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI medical team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games.”

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are further behind. While Rahul and Iyer have resumed batting in the nets, Pant, following a ‘dedicated a fitness programme’, has begun keeping. “He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the release noted. With respect to Rahul and Iyer, their intensity (Both in terms of skill and strength) is set to increase in the coming days.

CHENNAI: Jasprit Bumrah has been ‘bowling with full intensity in the nets’ and is in the final stages before a planned comeback to the national team next month. Bumrah, who last represented India in a T20I series last year at home to Australia, has been suffering from a back injury. According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) press release, he is set to take part in a few practice matches before making a final assessment on him. Prasidh Krishna, who is also in the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will also be part of the above-mentioned practice games. “The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets,” the release said. “The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI medical team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are further behind. While Rahul and Iyer have resumed batting in the nets, Pant, following a ‘dedicated a fitness programme’, has begun keeping. “He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the release noted. With respect to Rahul and Iyer, their intensity (Both in terms of skill and strength) is set to increase in the coming days.