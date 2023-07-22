Home Sport Cricket

Spinner Monish takes fifer to help Globe Trotters win

Monish Satish’s 5/63 propelled Globe Trotters to defeat MRC ‘A’ by ten wickets in the Senior Division league of the TNCA.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Monish Satish’s 5/63 propelled Globe Trotters to defeat MRC ‘A’ by ten wickets in the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at MRF-Pachaiyappa’s college grounds here on Friday.

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: Vijay 294 & 180/5 decl in 26 ovs (B Sachin 57) drew with India Pistons 179 in 81.1 ovs (GK Shyam 61,  R Sai Kishore 5/48) & 101/3 in 39 ovs; At SRMC: Young Stars 537/6 decl drew with AG’s Office 371 in 126.4 ovs (Shubhang Mishra 74, Adittya Varadharajan 105, N Sunil Krishna 4/133) & 10/1 in 4 ovs; At Tagore MC: Grand Slam 243 & 311 in 85.4 ovs (M Shahrukh Khan 83,  Sanjeet Desai 99 n.o) drew with Sea Hawks 216 & 91/2 in 24 ovs; At IITM-Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 428 & 57/1 in 24 ovs drew with Jolly Rovers 364 in 91 ovs (B Aparajith 98, B Indrajith 65); At Wahe Guru: Nelson 228 & 295 in 84 ovs (GH Vihari 107, Jalaj Saxena 3/27) drew with Alwarpet 191 & 181/8 in 68 ovs (Tushar Raheja 65, Jalaj Saxena 63 n.o, Shoaib Mohd Khan 3/21); At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: MRC ‘A’ 103 & 255 in 90.4 ovs (NS Chaturved 58, Monish Satish 5/63, Washington Sundar 3/43) lost to Globe Trotters 313 &  46 for no loss in 11.4 ovs.

Kerala in final
Kerala defeated Bengal 10-9 in the semifinals of the boys waterpolo event at the 39th  sub junior & 49th junior National aquatic championship.

