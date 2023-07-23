Believe in Bangladesh...They are here to stay

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On November 24, 2011, playing at the home ground in Savar, Bangladesh defeated the USA in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier. It may seem like any other match from the outside, but it was a momentous occasion for the proud cricketing nation, who earned their ODI status from the governing body. "It means a lot for Bangladesh women's cricket. Things can only get better from here," said then-captain Salma Khatun.

Two days later, on November 26, 2011, Bangladesh played their first-ever ODI against Ireland. If you checked the records, the person who received the first cap was Fargana Hoque. Years later, she became the first from her country to go past 1000 runs in the format. In the final match of the series against India on Saturday, she became the first player from her country to hit a century in the format.

If that wasn't enough, she became the first to bat the full 50 overs for the hosts. Looks like being the first is not new for Pinky, as she is affectionately known. With Fargana and her country getting more opportunities than ever before as a part of ODI Championship cycle, we can expect more of this from them.

Cruising to history! The SBNCS celebrates Fargana Hoque’s moment, the first hundred by a Bangladeshi in women’s ODIs. pic.twitter.com/jPLBxBFLhB — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 22, 2023

One look at both white-ball series, Bangladesh have given India a run for their money in every match. Whether it was restricting the T20I World Cup semi-finalist to 95 for eight or winning the T20I against them, Bangladesh held India in this David vs Goliath battle. They topped it with a win against the neighbours in the first ODI. An unlikely tie in the final match, which leveled the series, meant they have fired warning shots that other teams should not take them lightly.

Not to forget, the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand was the first time, Bangladesh got the opportunity to compete in the 50-over event. Some of the results might not have gone their way, but they certainly proved that they are not the pushover team. In that tournament they beat Pakistan to register their first win and fought against West Indies till the final over, only to lose by four runs. In fact, they even made eventual champions, Australia, work hard for the win.

Now, in their first appearance at the ICC's ODI Championship, they have improved even more under captain Nigar Sultana. "The way girls fought was unbelievable," Sultana said in the post-match presentations. She wasn't exaggerating.

If Bangladesh are to qualify for the ODI World Cup in India, they need to be in the top six (top five and hosts) by the end of the Championship cycle. It may look like a difficult task given Sultana-led side has to face the likes of Australia, South Africa and the West Indies. But if this series was any indication, they will take the bull by the horns.

"A lot of people have believed in us and have supported us. Please keep believing in us," Fargana requested while receiving the Player of the Series Award. And she's right. You would do yourself a favour to believe that Bangladesh are here to stay.



Brief Score: Bangladesh 225/4 in 50 ovs (Fargana Hoque 107, Shamima Sultana 52) tied with India 225 all out in 49.3 ovs (Harleen Deol 77, Nahida Akter 3/37)

