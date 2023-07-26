Home Sport Cricket

Two-match ban for India's Harmanpreet Kaur after Dhaka outburst

“Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct,” said the ICC in a statement.

Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After her outburst in the third ODI against Bangladesh and comments in the post-match press conference, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been handed a two-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct. As a result, she will miss the start of Asian Games, where India will be making their debut in cricket, with her deputy Smriti Mandhana leading in her absence. 

“Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct,” said the ICC in a statement. “Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision,” the statement read.

With the series level 1-1, India were trying to win the contest against Bangladesh on Saturday. Kaur, who was given out off a Nahida Akter delivery while trying to sweep, shattered the stumps in frustration at the decision, indicating that the decision was not fair. The match ended in a tie. She also termed the umpiring “pathetic” in the post-match presentation and said that the umpires too should be joining the teams for the group photo. 

