BCCI to meet state units today in Delhi

While the international cricketing body and the BCCI released the schedule for the global event on June 27, the tickets are yet to go on sale.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The marquee clash between India and Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup that is set to be played in Ahmedabad on October 15 could be preponed by a day due to logistical concerns with the Navratri festival beginning in the city on the same day.  The India cricket body will be meeting the state associations that are hosting the tournament in the nation’s capital on Friday to discuss the progress of the preparations and finalise things. 

While the international cricketing body and the BCCI released the schedule for the global event on June 27, the tickets are yet to go on sale. The fans had reportedly started booking hotels and flights as per the schedule. However, with the latest issue regarding the clash between the two subcontinental giants, it could become a logistical nightmare for the fans. 

Pakistan, who will be playing Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on October 12, will have just one day should the game be advanced a day before. On the other hand, hosts India will play Australia on October 8 in Chennai, and Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi before the Pakistan match. They will have two days to prepare for the clash. 

