History beckons Oz as England look to level series

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Australia might have retained The Ashes, but England still has a lot to play for as they take on the visitors at The Oval in the final Test starting Thursday. They still have a chance to level the series as they did in 2019 and are expected to stick to the brand of cricket they have played so far irrespective of the outcome.

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes so as well. The highest run-getter for the country in the format, Cook termed the effect of Bazball i.e the impact coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have had as “extraordinary”.

Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

“With the same set of players who won only once in 17 games, England have now won 13 out of 16. It has been the biggest mental and technical shift that has happened on the cricket field and the way it has freed up the players like Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley is unbelievable. An environment has been created where making mistakes is fine, as long as you are trying to be positive and entertaining,” Cook said in a select media interaction.

However, it does not come as a surprise to him, especially the kind of leadership Stokes has shown since taking over from Root. Cook recalled a conversation to throw some light on the thinking process of the England skipper who made his Test debut under him.

“Stokes once told me, ‘What’s the difference between trying to defend and nicking to the ’keeper and trying to score runs and getting caught in the outfield? Both are getting out.’ That’s the way he thinks and he has been able to make his players think on similar lines.”

England have retained the same playing XI from the Old Trafford Test going into the final game. James Anderson, who will turn 41 this week, has said that he isn’t thinking about retirement and his captain has come out and said that he would want the seamer in his side after this series.

On the other side of the aisle, Pat Cummins-led Australia are keen to put behind their deflating show in the fourth Test and register their first series win in England in 22 years. Whether they will be able to achieve it, only time will tell. What can be said for sure is that it’s going to be entertaining.

England vs Australia, fifth Test, The Oval

Live on Sony Sports Network, 3.30 PM



