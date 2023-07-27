Home Sport Cricket

Sanjay shines with six-fer as MRC A secure five points

AG’s Office were all out for 219.

CHENNAI:  All-rounder R Sanjay Yadav’s 6/42 came in handy for MRC ‘A’ to bag a lead of 72 runs over AG’s Office in the drawn match of the Senior Division league of the TNCA plated at SSN college grounds on Wednesday. AG’s Office were all out for 219.

Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 350 in 113 ovs drew with Nelson 197/7 in 73 ovs (GH Vihari 68, DT Chandrasekar 3/49); At SSN college: MRC ‘A’ 291/5 decl in 76 ovs and 29/1 in 2.2 overs drew with AG’s Office 219 in 77.3  ovs (Shubhang Mishra 68, P Praveen Kumar 68, R Sanjay Yadav 6/42); At Wahe Guru: UFCC (T Nagar) 321 & 161/3 in 36 ovs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 105 n.o) drew with Grand Slam 239 in 65.3 ovs (M Shahrukh Khan 54, Nidhish S Rajagopal 87, M Mohammed 5/51, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/75); At CPT- IP: India Pistons  239/5 decl 90 ovs drew with Alwarpet 233/9 in 52 ovs (M Mithul Raj 84); At SRMC: Young Stars 263/9 decl in 104 ovs (K. Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/90, R Aushik Srinivas 3/65) drew with Sea Hawks 194/8 in 64 ovs (S Swaminathan 56 n.o, S Mohan Prasath 5/38); At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 177 & 44 for no loss in 16 ovs drew with Vijay CC 182 in  67.4 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 88, Ajay Krishna 3/30, S Ajith Ram 3/60).

AITA ranking tennis tourney
Indium Software-AITA Tennis championship for men and women in association with the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association will be held at Chennai from July 31 to Aug 5 at the SDAT tennis stadium, Nungambakkam. AITA ranking Wheelchair Tennis Championship will also be held at Chennai. 
‘’It’s a special moment for the TNTA as we are organising our inaugural Indium AITA ranking event this year,” said Vijay Amritraj, president of TNTA.

