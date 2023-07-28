Home Sport Cricket

Coca-Cola to be official beverage partner for upcoming ICC World Cup

Coco Cola( Photo | Official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Beverages major Coca-Cola on Friday said it will be the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC for the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

Coca-Cola and The International Cricket Council (ICC) once again teamed up for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, said a joint statement.

"The partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC," it added.

Coca-Cola will use its global reach to connect with fans around the world and inculcate true sportsmanship through a series of online and offline activations.

Coca-Cola India Vice President, Marketing, Arnab Roy Said: "We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers, brands and cricket".

The beverage major plans brand activations with its portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said: "We are excited about our partnership with Coca-Cola, which promises to deliver a refreshing cricketing experience set to captivate audiences and present a grand showcase of their emotions".

Last month, the ICC had announced the schedule for the Men's ODI world cup, which is set to commence on October 5 in Ahmedabad, where England and New Zealand will face each other.

