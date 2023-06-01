Reserve day for playoffs in TNPL from this season

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the 2022 edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were joint winners as the final was washed out in Coimbatore. To counter any possible rain threat in the future, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has decided to have reserve days for all four playoff matches from this season onwards. The seventh edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League begins in Coimbatore on June 12.

Qualifier 1 (July 7) and Eliminator (July 8) will be played at Salem. Tirunelveli will host the Qualifier 2 (July 10) and the final is on July 12.

The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be introduced for the first time in the league, but teams cannot use DRS for wide or no-ball calls, informed Dr RN Baba, assistant secretary of the TNCA. Impact player rule too is a new addition this season.

Lyca Kovai Kings captain and Punjab Kings batter Shahrukh Khan who was present at the function welcomed the use of technology for umpiring decisions and hailed TNPL for providing a platform for spotting talent.

‘’TNPL is a tournament that is played with the same intensity as IPL. T Natarajan first demonstrated this with his excellent yorker-bowling skills. And we all saw how Sai Sudharsan (who first came into the lime light thanks to TNPL) batted in the IPL final. Then there are also players like Varun Chakravarthy, who shone for KKR, and Sonu Yadav,” said Shahrukh. TNPL will be played across four venues in the state in Tirunelveli, Salem, Dindigul, and Coimbatore.

