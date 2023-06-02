Local umpire goes international for giving unsolicited advice to foreign player

CHENNAI: Remember that sensational news when an unknown umpire, who had not been officiating for some four years, was banned by the International Cricket Council? The New Indian Express managed to get some details of what really transpired and why he was charged.

Unsolicited advice on cricket apparently landed the Bhatinda-based umpire Jatina Kashyap in trouble. At least, according to a source in the know, Kashyap claimed so in his defence. The ICC last week charged him for breaching its anti-corruption code following an investigation into "international matches in 2022".

As per the record, Kashyap said he knew the player and his only intention was to help him. However, the reasoning didn't go down well with the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) too as it has also written to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) that the umpire should not be allowed to participate in any cricket-related activities.

Kashyap had officiated in district-level matches in Punjab but is not on the BCCI panel. He has not officiated in any matches for the last four years and disappeared from the circuit before the world governing body got in touch with the PCA seeking his background.

"According to Kashyap, he knows the player who featured in international matches held in Dubai in 2022. Given his acquaintance, he advised the player to bat first if the team wins the toss during one of those matches. He claimed there was no ulterior motive as he wanted to help the cricketer by sharing his expertise," a source in the know of things told this daily.

The cricketer, however, on receiving the message intimated the ICC official. "Kashyap said the player met him once and since then we both know each other. As the player doesn't have Kashyap's number saved in his phone book, he grew suspicious on receiving a message from an unknown number. He immediately informed the ICC, which in turn started investigations."

The ICC, in fact, asked Kashyap to appear before its officials in Delhi for investigation twice but he didn't turn up. Given his response, the ICC eventually charged Kashyap for refusing and delaying the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation, which is a breach of Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7.

Article 2.4.6 of the Code is failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the ACU investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.

Article 2.4.7 of the Code is obstructing or delaying the ACU’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt conduct under the Code, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

"You never know what his intention was. He might be claiming innocence but he can also be a conduit between bookies or suspected individuals that's why the action was taken by the ICC and BCCI," added the source. ICC has given Kashyap 14 days from May 19 to respond to the charges. However, it's not known whether he has sent his response to the global body.

CHENNAI: Remember that sensational news when an unknown umpire, who had not been officiating for some four years, was banned by the International Cricket Council? The New Indian Express managed to get some details of what really transpired and why he was charged. Unsolicited advice on cricket apparently landed the Bhatinda-based umpire Jatina Kashyap in trouble. At least, according to a source in the know, Kashyap claimed so in his defence. The ICC last week charged him for breaching its anti-corruption code following an investigation into "international matches in 2022". As per the record, Kashyap said he knew the player and his only intention was to help him. However, the reasoning didn't go down well with the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) too as it has also written to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) that the umpire should not be allowed to participate in any cricket-related activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kashyap had officiated in district-level matches in Punjab but is not on the BCCI panel. He has not officiated in any matches for the last four years and disappeared from the circuit before the world governing body got in touch with the PCA seeking his background. "According to Kashyap, he knows the player who featured in international matches held in Dubai in 2022. Given his acquaintance, he advised the player to bat first if the team wins the toss during one of those matches. He claimed there was no ulterior motive as he wanted to help the cricketer by sharing his expertise," a source in the know of things told this daily. The cricketer, however, on receiving the message intimated the ICC official. "Kashyap said the player met him once and since then we both know each other. As the player doesn't have Kashyap's number saved in his phone book, he grew suspicious on receiving a message from an unknown number. He immediately informed the ICC, which in turn started investigations." The ICC, in fact, asked Kashyap to appear before its officials in Delhi for investigation twice but he didn't turn up. Given his response, the ICC eventually charged Kashyap for refusing and delaying the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation, which is a breach of Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7. Article 2.4.6 of the Code is failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the ACU investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation. Article 2.4.7 of the Code is obstructing or delaying the ACU’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt conduct under the Code, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code. "You never know what his intention was. He might be claiming innocence but he can also be a conduit between bookies or suspected individuals that's why the action was taken by the ICC and BCCI," added the source. ICC has given Kashyap 14 days from May 19 to respond to the charges. However, it's not known whether he has sent his response to the global body.