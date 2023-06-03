TNPL tickets sale for matches 1-13 today  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online ticket sales of the first 13 matches of the Shriram Capital TNPL 2023 will begin on Saturday through Paytm Insider from 2 PM onwards. The first six matches will be held from June 12 to 16 at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science grounds, Avarampalayam, Coimbatore while the next seven matches will be played from June 18 to 22 at NPR college cricket grounds, Natham, Dindigul.

The online ticket sales details for the Salem and Tirunelveli matches will be announced soon. In the case of a doubleheader, a single ticket is valid for both matches.

Kanyakumari win

S Rohan’s 3/28 and KS Navaneeth’s 36 helped Kanyakumari beat Kancheepuram by one wicket in a thrilling match of the TNCA inter-districts Under-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Sivagangai 65 in 28.5 ovs (A Jones 4/20, Hari K Pandya 4/2) lost to Coimbatore 66/1 in 9 ovs; Perambalur 59 in 32 ovs (S Mohammad Ibrahim 3/16) lost to Kallakurichi 60/1 in 13.1 ovs; Kancheepuram 128/8 in 28 ovs (S Rohan 3/28) lost to Kanyakumari 129/9 in 27.4 ovs (KS Navaneeth 36, M Dharshan 3/25); Karur DCA 131 in 44.5 ovs (Varun Gandhi 64, Mohammed Aakif 3/24) lost to Tirupattur DCA 135/7 in 32.5 ovs (K Sandeep 42); Thiruvallur 259/8 in 50 ovs (Kiran Karthikeyan 123, U Raj Kumar 73) bt Villupuram 104 in 41.2 ovs (S Soumodeep Aravind Manna 37, K Nirmal Kumar 6/26).

Anirudh ton in vain

Anirudh Krishnan’s century (118) went in vain as IOB lost to Young Stars CC by two wickets in a Second Division match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: IOB Staff Club 272/7 in 50 ovs (Anirudh Krishnan 118, Abhishek M Hedge 75, K Vaidyanathan 33, V Athisayaraj Davidson 4/44) lost to Young Stars Cricket Club 275/8 in 49.3 ovs (D Bala Subramani 50 n.o, Sachin Baby 48, GR Manish 46, N Mohammed Ashik 40, Naushad Shafi Shakh 35, Ajay Chetan 31, J Joel Joseph 3/57). Southern Railway Institute 299/6 in 50 overs (A Rakesh 128, Reddy Abhishek Manik 54, P Hari Raj 37, A Baskar 31, R Alexandar 3/63) tied with Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 299/9 in 50 ovs (Mitchell Anthony Mannays 78, Aditya Garhwal 56, A Jerome 47, R Alexandar 41).

CHENNAI: Online ticket sales of the first 13 matches of the Shriram Capital TNPL 2023 will begin on Saturday through Paytm Insider from 2 PM onwards. The first six matches will be held from June 12 to 16 at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science grounds, Avarampalayam, Coimbatore while the next seven matches will be played from June 18 to 22 at NPR college cricket grounds, Natham, Dindigul. The online ticket sales details for the Salem and Tirunelveli matches will be announced soon. In the case of a doubleheader, a single ticket is valid for both matches. Kanyakumari win S Rohan’s 3/28 and KS Navaneeth’s 36 helped Kanyakumari beat Kancheepuram by one wicket in a thrilling match of the TNCA inter-districts Under-19 tournament. Brief scores: Sivagangai 65 in 28.5 ovs (A Jones 4/20, Hari K Pandya 4/2) lost to Coimbatore 66/1 in 9 ovs; Perambalur 59 in 32 ovs (S Mohammad Ibrahim 3/16) lost to Kallakurichi 60/1 in 13.1 ovs; Kancheepuram 128/8 in 28 ovs (S Rohan 3/28) lost to Kanyakumari 129/9 in 27.4 ovs (KS Navaneeth 36, M Dharshan 3/25); Karur DCA 131 in 44.5 ovs (Varun Gandhi 64, Mohammed Aakif 3/24) lost to Tirupattur DCA 135/7 in 32.5 ovs (K Sandeep 42); Thiruvallur 259/8 in 50 ovs (Kiran Karthikeyan 123, U Raj Kumar 73) bt Villupuram 104 in 41.2 ovs (S Soumodeep Aravind Manna 37, K Nirmal Kumar 6/26).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anirudh ton in vain Anirudh Krishnan’s century (118) went in vain as IOB lost to Young Stars CC by two wickets in a Second Division match of the TNCA league. Brief scores: II Division: IOB Staff Club 272/7 in 50 ovs (Anirudh Krishnan 118, Abhishek M Hedge 75, K Vaidyanathan 33, V Athisayaraj Davidson 4/44) lost to Young Stars Cricket Club 275/8 in 49.3 ovs (D Bala Subramani 50 n.o, Sachin Baby 48, GR Manish 46, N Mohammed Ashik 40, Naushad Shafi Shakh 35, Ajay Chetan 31, J Joel Joseph 3/57). Southern Railway Institute 299/6 in 50 overs (A Rakesh 128, Reddy Abhishek Manik 54, P Hari Raj 37, A Baskar 31, R Alexandar 3/63) tied with Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 299/9 in 50 ovs (Mitchell Anthony Mannays 78, Aditya Garhwal 56, A Jerome 47, R Alexandar 41).