Javed and Jayachandran slam tons to help ICF win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Javed Mohammed and R Jayachandran smashed centuries as ICF Sports Association beat Triplicane Sports Club by 113 runs in a TNCA II Division-A league match. Javed Mohammed top-scored with an unbeaten 127 and just behind him was Jayachandran's 110, helping ICF Sports Association put on 308/3 in 50 overs. Brief scores: II-DIVISION 'A': National Recreation Club 207 in 49 ovs (S. Harish 76, R. Jaiganesh Kumar 55, K. Kevin Romario 4/53) bt Reserve Bank Recreation Club 198 in 46.2 ovs (M. Lakshminarayanan 59, T. Sangara Lingam 3/54); ICF Sports Association 308/3 in 50 ovs (R. Javed Mohammed 127 n.o, R. Jayachandran 110, M. Akram Khan 32) bt Triplicane Sports Club 195 in 44.1 ovs (E. Prabhaker 77, D. Arun Kumar 40, R. Swaminathan 4/39); SPIC Recreation Club 189 in 46.2 ovs (S. Dinesh Raj 52, R. Ram Kumar 33, J. Michael Antony 3/27, S. Suraj 3/36) lost to Southern Railway Sports Association 190/5 in 43 ovs (J. Ranjith Kumar 86, S. Selva 53 n.o, M. Jaikrishna 3/25); Bharathi Cricket Club 251 in 49.3 ovs (A.R. Siva Murugan 140, M. Manikandan 36, K. Baladharan 4/58, S. Rajesh 3/37) bt Madras Aryan Club 200 in 44.1 ovs (R. Hrishikesh Trilochan 82, R. Santhosh 37, K. Palanisamy 3/58); Jubilee Cricket Club 220 in 49.2 ovs (Ryan Jebaraj 56, K. Veerraviswa 50, C. Dhilipan 40, P. Akarsh 5/41, RajeshKannan 3/56) bt Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 202/6 in 50 ovs (P. Harshaa 111 n.o, S. Harish 3/45). TN surfers dominate Surfers Kamali Moorthy and Kishore Kumar from Tamilnadu won Groms (under 16) as well as the Open category at the Indian Open of Surfing in Karnataka. The TN surfers dominated the event, winning nine out of 12 medals. Rishi shines Off-spinner S Rishi Silora took five wickets for 22 runs as SRIHER RC bundled out Ambattur CC for 79 runs before chasing down the target in 26.1 overs with three wickets to spare. Brief Scores: I Division 'B' Zone: Ambattur CC 79 in 38.3 ovs (Rishi Silora 5/22, Praveen Kumar 3/16) lost to SRIHER RC 80/7 in 26.1 ovs (Sathish Kumar 6/23); II Division 'B' Zone: Classic CC 203/5 in 30 ovs (Naveen Kumar 99 n.o, Sivaramakrishnan 3/28) lost to Ebenezer CA 204/5 in 26.3 ovs (Kanibalan 75 n.o). U-14 selection trials The DCAC will conduct selection trials for U-14 men residing within the Revenue District Chengalpattu. Players born on or after September 1, 2009, but on or before September 1, 2011 are eligible to attend. Forms can be collected between 6.30-8 AM on Sunday, June 11 at Free Hit Sportz, Sholinganallur and have to be filled and submitted along with the age and address proof immediately. Gokul named captain S Gokul is set to lead Chengalpattu in the second stage of U-19 Inter District Tournament match to be played at Dindigul on June 7 and 8, 2023. Squad: S Gokul (WK—C), S Akash, M Barath, P C ROHIT, Ishan Chanana, Kevin Romario, A Pranav, T Lingehwaran, Sai Mihir Prahad, Lalith Chockalingam, Vikram Darshan, Aashef, Sameer Khan, Aryan Sanjay, Arnav Vijayakumar.