WTC final 2023: Head cuts, slices and ramps to put Australia in command against India

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

​LONDON: In April, England Test captain Ben Stokes had sent out a message to all the Ashes venues. "We have been very clear with the ground staff around England about what type of wickets we want," he had told Sky Sports. "We want fast, flat wickets. We want to score quickly."

It's fair to say that the surface doled out for the second edition of the World Test Championship final — at least on Day One — wasn't a typical 'Bazzball' surface. The Oval (the venue will host the last Ashes Test beginning on July 27) had an even covering of grass (6mm according to the broadcasters). There was some cloud cover going into the toss so Rohit Sharma had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.

After dismissing Usman Khawaja for nought and keeping a lid on the run-scoring for the majority of the opening session, India seemed like they had gotten away with one as they had decided to go with four seamers and left Ravichandran Ashwin to carry the drinks.

Even though they burgled the wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on either side of lunch, they soon regretted the decision to bench the top-ranked Test bowler.

All teams make errors and take iffy judgment calls but you still need somebody to capitalise; that's what Travis Head did. His aggressive century has already put Australia in a sound position heading into the second day of the Test. He's the closest that can replicate the Bazzball brand of red-ball batting in this side — there's a reason why the England management have been impressed with him — and he showed it.

Just as the afternoon Sun was ever so gently baking the surface, Head was playing the role of sous-chef for the Australians. While Steve Smith was running the pass, Head was making the bowlers' shoulders drop.

When Labuschagne lost his off-stump to Mohammed Shami with the score on 76 for 3, India seemed like they were in the game.

Thirty minutes later, it was already slipping away. Six of Head's first 10 scoring shots were boundaries as he scored boundaries over slips, through covers and over mid-wicket. Why Head is so successful is the belief he has in his stroke play. That's the one thing that's changed over the last few years. One of the few batters with a strike rate of 80 while averaging 60 in this format since 2021, the belief was evident.

In the first half of the innings, he cut and sliced behind square on the off-side. In the second part of the innings, the ramp was out after he unsuccessfully tried to hook a few balls. There was a two-ball sequence off Shami when he ramped him for a four and six. While the other Mohammed, Siraj, hit the side of the helmet, he soon had the last laugh as he brought up his sixth 100 in Tests, with the bulk of it coming between mid-off and the keeper (64 runs).

This wicket was neither flat nor fast but Head's methods mean India will begin Thursday with a massive headache.

SCOREBOARD:

Australia 1st Innings: 327 for 3 (85 overs)

Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43; Khawaja c Bharat b Siraj 0; Labuschagne b Shami 26; Smith (not out) 95; Travis Head (not out) 146; Extras: (b1, lb5, nb5, w6) 17; Fow: 1/2, 2/71, 3/76;

Bowling: Shami 20-3-77-1, Siraj 19-4-67-1, Yadav 14-4-54-0, Thakur 18-2-75-1, Jadeja 14-0-48-0.

