Home Sport Cricket

Sai Sudharsan shines as Kovai Kings beat Tiruppur Tamizhans in 1st match

Riding on B Sai Sudharsan’s 86, Lyca Kovai Kings thrashed IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 70 runs in the inaugural TNPL match of 2023 season at Coimbatore on Monday.

Published: 13th June 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Lyca Kovai Kings’ B Sai Sudharsan (L) celebrates his fifty with Shahrukh Khan on Monday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Riding on B Sai Sudharsan’s 86, Lyca Kovai Kings thrashed IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 70 runs in the inaugural TNPL match of the 2023 season at Coimbatore on Monday.

Sai Sudharsan, who made 96 for Gujarat Titans in the IPL final, was dejected that his team lost to Chennai Super Kings, but after a few days got over it (loss) and had started preparing for the TNPL.

In fact, Sai Sudharsan, while talking to this newspaper after the IPL final, had said that he was keen to do well in the TNPL as the tournament was dear to him.

“The TNPL is special to me. It is this tournament that gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent and helped me get an IPL contract. I’m eager to carry the good form I had in the IPL to the TNPL,’’ Sai Sudharsan had said.

True to his words, Sai Sudharsan began the TNPL with a bang scoring a 45-ball 86 runs — studded with eight boundaries and four sixes — to help Kovai post 179 for 7 in 20 overs. Kovai were at one point in dire straits at 14 for 3, with Vijay Shankar accounting for B Sachin and Ram Arvindh off two successive deliveries. From then on, Sai Sudharsan played with caution along with U Mukilesh (33), raising 82 runs for the fourth wicket.

Chasing 180 for a win, Tiruppur's top-order caved under pressure and surrendered without much of a fight.
Tushar Raheja waged a lone battle to make 33. The rest of the players perished due to poor shot selection and lack of self-belief. Credit to Shahrukh Khan for shuffling his bowlers well and maintaining the pressure till the end. Plus his gentle off-spin (3/20), too, came in handy. 

Brief scores:

Lyca Kovai Kings 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 86, U Mukilesh 33, Shahrukh Kahn 25, Vijay Shankar 3/26) beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 109 all out in 20 overs (Tushar Raheja 33, Shahrukh Khan 3/20).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPLSai sudharsan
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp