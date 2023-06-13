Sai Sudharsan shines as Kovai Kings beat Tiruppur Tamizhans in 1st match

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on B Sai Sudharsan’s 86, Lyca Kovai Kings thrashed IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 70 runs in the inaugural TNPL match of the 2023 season at Coimbatore on Monday.

Sai Sudharsan, who made 96 for Gujarat Titans in the IPL final, was dejected that his team lost to Chennai Super Kings, but after a few days got over it (loss) and had started preparing for the TNPL.

In fact, Sai Sudharsan, while talking to this newspaper after the IPL final, had said that he was keen to do well in the TNPL as the tournament was dear to him.

“The TNPL is special to me. It is this tournament that gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent and helped me get an IPL contract. I’m eager to carry the good form I had in the IPL to the TNPL,’’ Sai Sudharsan had said.

True to his words, Sai Sudharsan began the TNPL with a bang scoring a 45-ball 86 runs — studded with eight boundaries and four sixes — to help Kovai post 179 for 7 in 20 overs. Kovai were at one point in dire straits at 14 for 3, with Vijay Shankar accounting for B Sachin and Ram Arvindh off two successive deliveries. From then on, Sai Sudharsan played with caution along with U Mukilesh (33), raising 82 runs for the fourth wicket.

Chasing 180 for a win, Tiruppur's top-order caved under pressure and surrendered without much of a fight.

Tushar Raheja waged a lone battle to make 33. The rest of the players perished due to poor shot selection and lack of self-belief. Credit to Shahrukh Khan for shuffling his bowlers well and maintaining the pressure till the end. Plus his gentle off-spin (3/20), too, came in handy.

Brief scores:

Lyca Kovai Kings 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 86, U Mukilesh 33, Shahrukh Kahn 25, Vijay Shankar 3/26) beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 109 all out in 20 overs (Tushar Raheja 33, Shahrukh Khan 3/20).

CHENNAI: Riding on B Sai Sudharsan’s 86, Lyca Kovai Kings thrashed IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 70 runs in the inaugural TNPL match of the 2023 season at Coimbatore on Monday. Sai Sudharsan, who made 96 for Gujarat Titans in the IPL final, was dejected that his team lost to Chennai Super Kings, but after a few days got over it (loss) and had started preparing for the TNPL. In fact, Sai Sudharsan, while talking to this newspaper after the IPL final, had said that he was keen to do well in the TNPL as the tournament was dear to him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The TNPL is special to me. It is this tournament that gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent and helped me get an IPL contract. I’m eager to carry the good form I had in the IPL to the TNPL,’’ Sai Sudharsan had said. True to his words, Sai Sudharsan began the TNPL with a bang scoring a 45-ball 86 runs — studded with eight boundaries and four sixes — to help Kovai post 179 for 7 in 20 overs. Kovai were at one point in dire straits at 14 for 3, with Vijay Shankar accounting for B Sachin and Ram Arvindh off two successive deliveries. From then on, Sai Sudharsan played with caution along with U Mukilesh (33), raising 82 runs for the fourth wicket. Chasing 180 for a win, Tiruppur's top-order caved under pressure and surrendered without much of a fight. Tushar Raheja waged a lone battle to make 33. The rest of the players perished due to poor shot selection and lack of self-belief. Credit to Shahrukh Khan for shuffling his bowlers well and maintaining the pressure till the end. Plus his gentle off-spin (3/20), too, came in handy. Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 86, U Mukilesh 33, Shahrukh Kahn 25, Vijay Shankar 3/26) beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 109 all out in 20 overs (Tushar Raheja 33, Shahrukh Khan 3/20).