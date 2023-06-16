Asia Cup to be organised in hybrid model from Aug 31

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After several months of speculations and meetings and discussions, the 2023 Asia Cup is finally set to happen between August 31 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, per the hybrid model proposed by the former. The Asian Cricket Council, on Thursday, announced that the first four games of the tournament will happen in Pakistan before the rest of the tournament moves to Sri Lanka.

“We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches. he tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka,” the ACC said in a statement.

Initially named as the host, the tournament was scheduled to take place in Pakistan. However, since the Indian cricket board said that they will not be able to send the team without the central government's approval, Pakistan Cricket Board proposed a hybrid model where the initial phase not involving Pakistan can take place there before moving to a different host nation.

After much deliberation, the Jay Shah-led ACC eventually accepted the proposal last week. The six-team two-group tournament will see the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage and the top two teams from there will reach the final. The tournament will be played in 50-over format as a precursor to the ODI World Cup set to be played in India in October. Earlier, there were speculations as to whether the tournament could be held in the United Arab Emirates like 2022, but considering the format and the conditions, Sri Lanka was deemed to be a better option.

India will be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. They last toured the island nation in 2021 and will be hoping to make the most of the conditions and opportunities they get there for their World Cup prep.

