Home Sport Cricket

Easy victory for Chepauk Super Gillies

Chepauk's cause was well served by B Aparajith who made an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls with four hits to the fence and three over the ropes.

Published: 16th June 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chepauk Super Gillies registered their second win on Thursday | senbagapandiyan s

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies registered an easy seven-wicket win over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL at Coimbatore, on Thursday. This is N Jagadeesan-led side’s second win in the tournament in as many matches.

Chepauk's cause was well served by B Aparajith who made an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls with four hits to the fence and three over the ropes. Set with a target of 121 for a win, they lost openers N Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul in quick succession. Both fell to the guile of Ajith Ram. Thereafter, B Aparajith and Sanjay Yadav steadied the ship with a good partnership.

Brief scores: Tiruppur 120/7 in 20 ovs (Harish 2/12, Shah 2/18) lost to Chepauk 121/3 in 15.4 ovs (Aparajith 46 n.o; Ajith 2/15).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ajithB Aparajith Chepauk Super GilliesIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp