Easy victory for Chepauk Super Gillies

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies registered an easy seven-wicket win over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL at Coimbatore, on Thursday. This is N Jagadeesan-led side’s second win in the tournament in as many matches.

Chepauk's cause was well served by B Aparajith who made an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls with four hits to the fence and three over the ropes. Set with a target of 121 for a win, they lost openers N Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul in quick succession. Both fell to the guile of Ajith Ram. Thereafter, B Aparajith and Sanjay Yadav steadied the ship with a good partnership.

Brief scores: Tiruppur 120/7 in 20 ovs (Harish 2/12, Shah 2/18) lost to Chepauk 121/3 in 15.4 ovs (Aparajith 46 n.o; Ajith 2/15).



