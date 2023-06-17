Home Sport Cricket

Ajitesh century helps Nellai win thriller  

Chasing 182 for a win, Nellai lost their skipper Arun Karthik before he could trouble the scorers. It was left to Ajitesh to guide the team through troubled waters.

Published: 17th June 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 08:24 AM

G Ajitesh (right) celebrates with Nellai players after victory | S Senbagapandiany

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings coming into the match on Friday, one expected a good tussle on the cards. Twenty-year-old G Ajitesh’s century (112) ensured a four-wicket thrilling win for Nellai.

Chasing 182 for a win, Nellai lost their skipper Arun Karthik before he could trouble the scorers. It was left to Ajitesh to guide the team through troubled waters. He waged a lone battle even as Nellai middle-order batters perished. Although he got out after the century, Nellai got home on the final delivery. Earlier, Suresh Kumar (33) and Sai Sudharsan (86) helped Kovai post 181/6.

Brief scores: Kovai 181/6 in 20 ovs (Sai Sudharsan 90;  Poiyamozhi 3/29) lost to Nellai 182/6 in 20 ovs (Ajitesh 112).

TAGS
Lyca Kovai KingsSai sudharsanNellai Royal KingsG Ajitesh
