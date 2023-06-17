India women's cricket team to arrive in Bangladesh on July 6 for white-ball series

By IANS

DHAKA: The India women's cricket team will arrive in Dhaka on July 6 to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Bangladesh, with all matches to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

As per the itinerary released by the BCB, the three T20Is between India and Bangladesh will be held on July 9, 11, and 13 with a start of 2 pm as per Dhaka time. It is to be noted that Bangladesh are the hosts' for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.

It will be followed by three ODIs between the two teams to be played on July 16, 19, and 22, scheduled to begin from 9.30 am Dhaka time. The three ODIs are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's ODI Championship cycle, contested between ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by India.

In the standings, India sits at the top with 12 points after winning six out of six matches while Bangladesh are at eighth position with three points, having lost two series to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, notably four of their matches were washed out due to rain.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semifinal of Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. India's tour is the first series under the ICC's Women's FTP 2022-2025 to be hosted by Bangladesh.

The Indian women's team members recently underwent a High-Performance training and conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, with men's head coach Rahul Dravid and NCA head VVS Laxman giving them pep talks during the camp.

Meanwhile, in the Women's Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong, India A's match against Pakistan A on Saturday was abandoned due to rain at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. The no result meant both the teams sailed to the semifinals of the tournament.

India A finished as the topper of Group A, while Pakistan A finished in second place due to the former having superior net run rate. India A, led by Shweta Sehrawat, will now meet Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal.

Pakistan A, led by pacer Fatima Sana, will face-off against Bangladesh A in the second semi-final. Interestingly, seven out of 12 league matches in the tournament have been called off due to rain.

