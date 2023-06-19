Home Sport Cricket

Miandad doesn't want Pakistan to tour India for WC, says India should come first

Miandad's fresh attack came after Pakistan were forced to host the upcoming Asia Cup in a hybrid model with India playing all their matches in Sri Lanka.

FILE - Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

KARACHI: Batting great Javed Miandad spewed fresh venom at India, saying Pakistan should not travel to the neighbouring country for matches, including this year's ICC ODI World Cup, until the BCCI agrees to send its team to his nation first.

As per the draft schedule prepared by the ICC, Pakistan are scheduled to play India in the blockbuster World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

But the 66-year-old former captain feels it is now India's time to reciprocate by touring Pakistan.

"Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here," Miandad said.

"If I had to make a decision I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner."

"Pakistan cricket is bigger...we are still producing quality players. So I don't think even if we don't go to India it will make any difference to us," he added.

India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the 50-over Asia Cup. Since then bilateral cricket ties were suspended due to long-standing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

Miandad feels sports not be mixed with politics.

"I always say one can't choose its neighbours, so it is better to live by cooperating with each other. And I have always said cricket is a sport which brings people closer to each other and can remove misunderstandings and grievances between countries," he said.

Miandad's fresh attack came after Pakistan were forced to host the upcoming Asia Cup in a hybrid model with India playing all their matches in Sri Lanka.

This decision didn't go down well with Miandad, a vocal critic of India.

"It was on the cards that they would again not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is time we also take a strong stand now," he said.å

