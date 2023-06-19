Ranji Trophy to be played from Jan 5 to March 14 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the 2023-24 domestic season set to get underway with Duleep Trophy beginning on June 28, the premier red-ball domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy, is set to be played from January 5 till March 14 next year.

Per the season schedule the Indian board has shared with the state associations, Ranji winners Saurashtra are in Group A with Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Haryana, Services and Manipur.

Ranji Trophy Groups

Elite: Group A: Saurashtra, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Haryana, Services, Manipur; Group B: Bengal, Andhra, Mumbai, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar; Group C: Karnataka, Punjab, Railways, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat, Tripura, Chandigarh; Group D: Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Delhi, Odisha, Pondicherry, Jammu & Kashmir; Plate Group: Nagaland, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh.

