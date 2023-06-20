Home Sport Cricket

CWCQ: Oman shock Ireland

In what is the upset of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, Oman cruised to a five-wicket win against Ireland on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In what is the upset of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, Oman cruised to a five-wicket win against Ireland on Monday. In the other game, Sri Lanka overpowered United Arab Emirates to a massive 175-run victory.

Chasing 282 against Ireland, Oman opener Kashyap Prajapati scored 72 runs to set the platform before the middle-order — Aqib Ilyas (52), Zeeshan Maqsood (59), Mohammed Nadeem (46 n.o) — guided them home. Earlier, George Dockrell’s 91 helped Ireland get to 281/7. Brief scores: Ireland 281/7 in 50 ovs (Dockrell 91) lost to Oman 285/5 in 48.1 overs (Prajapati 72); Sri Lanka 355/6 in 50 ovs (Kusal 78, Sadeera 73) bt UAE 180 all out in 39 ovs (Vriitya 39; Hasaranga 6/24).

