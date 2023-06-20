TNPL 2023: Yudheeswaran takes three to help Kovai win

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Suresh Kumar’s 47 and B Sai Sudharsan (64 n.o) paved the way for Lyca Kovai Kings to thrash Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets in the TNPL game played at Dindigul on Monday evening.

Chasing 127 for a win, Lyca Kovai Kings lost opener Sachin cheaply. But that did not matter as J Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudarshan went about the task in a professional manner through the innings. Earlier, Lyca Kovai Kings captain Shahrukh Khan’s ploy of putting in Chepauk Super Gillies to bat worked. Valliappan Yudheeswaran was the pick of the lot taking three wickets for 29 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores: CSG 126/8 in 20 ovs (Yudheeswaran 3/29) lost to Kovai 128/2 in 16.3 ovs (Sai Sudharsan 64 n.o, Suresh Kumar 47).

CHENNAI: J Suresh Kumar’s 47 and B Sai Sudharsan (64 n.o) paved the way for Lyca Kovai Kings to thrash Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets in the TNPL game played at Dindigul on Monday evening. Chasing 127 for a win, Lyca Kovai Kings lost opener Sachin cheaply. But that did not matter as J Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudarshan went about the task in a professional manner through the innings. Earlier, Lyca Kovai Kings captain Shahrukh Khan’s ploy of putting in Chepauk Super Gillies to bat worked. Valliappan Yudheeswaran was the pick of the lot taking three wickets for 29 runs in his four overs. Brief scores: CSG 126/8 in 20 ovs (Yudheeswaran 3/29) lost to Kovai 128/2 in 16.3 ovs (Sai Sudharsan 64 n.o, Suresh Kumar 47).