TNPL 2023: Bhuvaneswaran bowls Tiruppur to victory  

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Bhuvaneswaran’s 5 for 17 and Tushar Raheja’s 49 came in handy for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to beat Nellai Royal Kings by seven wickets in a Tamil Nadu Premier League match played at Dindigul on Tuesday. Tushar, along with Radhakrishnan, raised 71 runs for the first wicket. Later, Rajendran chipped in with 21 runs to take them closer to winning.

Riding on P Bhuvaneswaran’s effort, Tiruppur Tamizhans restricted Nellai Royal Kings to 124 in 18.2 overs. Bhuvaneswaran removed Nellai openers Sri Neranjan and L Suryaprakash before castling Nellai skipper KB Arun Karthik to reduce opponents to 30/3. Sonu Yadav then scored run a ball to make 35. He was unfortunate to get run out but his effort helped Nellai get past the 100-run mark. After that Ajitesh Guruswamy, surprisingly coming in at No 8, tried to up the tempo with some lusty strikes. His march was cut short by Bhuvaneswaran.

Brief scores: Nellai Royal Kings 124 all out in 18.2 ovs (Sonu Yadav 35; P Bhuvaneswaran 5/17) lost to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 128/3 in 18.2 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 34, Tushar Raheja 49).

