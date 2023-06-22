TNPL: Dindigul clinch thriller

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons defeated Chepauk Super Gillies by one run in a thrilling match of the TNPL at Dindigul on Wednesday. Needing 12 runs to win in the final over bowled by Saravana Kumar, Chepauk managed only 10.

R Rohit hit the first ball for a boundary and got out the very next ball. The new man, Lokesh Raj, struck a boundary and then took a single. Rahil Shah then hit the ball towards the third man but was run out while attempting the second run. Earlier, Dindigul had posted a total of 170 runs.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons 170/9 in 20 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 44, Subodh Bhati 31; Rahil Shah 3/38) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 169/9 in 20 ovs (B Aparajith 74; Varun Chakravarthy 3/23); Ba11sy Trichy 117/6 in 20 ovs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 58, Rajkumar 31; M Siddharth 3/13) lost to Lyca Kovai Kings 119/4 in 18.2 ovs (S Sujay 72 n.o).



