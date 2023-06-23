Home Sport Cricket

TNCA women’s T20 meet from Jun 26

The TNCA women’s T20 and one-dayer league tournaments for the Freyer Cup will be held from June 26th onwards.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

SPorts 2023

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TNCA women’s T20 and one-dayer league tournaments for the Freyer Cup will be held from June 26th onwards. The TNCA has decided to add two new teams from this edition. The eight teams are Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers.      

The T20 tournament will commence on June 26 at Stag grounds and the final will be played on June 29. The one-day event will commence on July 1 and the final will be played on July 10 at Chennai. The tournament will be covered by Fancode and can be viewed on Fancode Mobile App.

About 52 girls from the city and 68 from the districts will be seen in action in the tournament. Former India player Sudha Shah who is part of the Cricket Advisory Committee believed that it was a good opportunity for the girls to make a mark and impress the selectors.

Preyesh gets top billing
S Preyesh of RTTHPC and S Yashini of ICF will be the top seeds in the men’s and women’s categories for the Chennai Lions-TNTTA 1st state ranking table tennis tournament which begins on Friday at ICF indoor stadium. This tournament has attracted 1310 entries in 14 categories and carries a total prize money of Rs 4,13,000.The top seeds in other categories: Boys: Under 19: S Tharun; Under 17: MR Balamurugan; Under-15:  Nikhil Menon; Under-13: Akash Rajavelu; Under-11: Krish Vinod. Girls: Under 19:  M Hansini; Under-17:  M Hansini ; Under-15: BR Nandhini; Under-13: T Sathvika; Under-11: U Dheshma.

Vishal shines
U Vishal’s 49 helped Freyer 
International thrash AGORC by 38 runs in the 53 rd All-India YSCA trophy. Brief scores: Freyer International 137/8 in 20 ovs (UVishal 49, S Ashwin 3/23) bt AGORC 99 all out in 18.5 ovs (G Vignesh 43, Ajithwala 3/12). MoM: U Vishal; Jawahar CC( Ranipet) 221/6 in 30 ovs (Niranjan 83, Risheek 60) lost to IOC Mumbai 223/5 in 28.1 ovs (Ricky Bhui 63, Amran Jaffar 46). MoM: Ricky Bhui.

Dinesh excels
S Dinesh Kumar’s 4/53 came in handy for Samsung India to beat Ashok Leyland Ennore by six wickets in the 18th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.  Brief scores: Group B: Ashok Leyland Ennore 147/8 in 30 ovs (K Sridhar 42, S Gopal 26, S Dinesh Kumar 4/53) lost to Samsung India 150/4 in 23.2 ovs (A Dinesh Kumar 55 n.o., G Ganesh Moorthy 50).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNCA Cricket Advisory Committee
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp