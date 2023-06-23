TNCA women’s T20 meet from Jun 26

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TNCA women’s T20 and one-dayer league tournaments for the Freyer Cup will be held from June 26th onwards. The TNCA has decided to add two new teams from this edition. The eight teams are Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers.

The T20 tournament will commence on June 26 at Stag grounds and the final will be played on June 29. The one-day event will commence on July 1 and the final will be played on July 10 at Chennai. The tournament will be covered by Fancode and can be viewed on Fancode Mobile App.

About 52 girls from the city and 68 from the districts will be seen in action in the tournament. Former India player Sudha Shah who is part of the Cricket Advisory Committee believed that it was a good opportunity for the girls to make a mark and impress the selectors.

Preyesh gets top billing

S Preyesh of RTTHPC and S Yashini of ICF will be the top seeds in the men’s and women’s categories for the Chennai Lions-TNTTA 1st state ranking table tennis tournament which begins on Friday at ICF indoor stadium. This tournament has attracted 1310 entries in 14 categories and carries a total prize money of Rs 4,13,000.The top seeds in other categories: Boys: Under 19: S Tharun; Under 17: MR Balamurugan; Under-15: Nikhil Menon; Under-13: Akash Rajavelu; Under-11: Krish Vinod. Girls: Under 19: M Hansini; Under-17: M Hansini ; Under-15: BR Nandhini; Under-13: T Sathvika; Under-11: U Dheshma.

Vishal shines

U Vishal’s 49 helped Freyer

International thrash AGORC by 38 runs in the 53 rd All-India YSCA trophy. Brief scores: Freyer International 137/8 in 20 ovs (UVishal 49, S Ashwin 3/23) bt AGORC 99 all out in 18.5 ovs (G Vignesh 43, Ajithwala 3/12). MoM: U Vishal; Jawahar CC( Ranipet) 221/6 in 30 ovs (Niranjan 83, Risheek 60) lost to IOC Mumbai 223/5 in 28.1 ovs (Ricky Bhui 63, Amran Jaffar 46). MoM: Ricky Bhui.

Dinesh excels

S Dinesh Kumar’s 4/53 came in handy for Samsung India to beat Ashok Leyland Ennore by six wickets in the 18th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Brief scores: Group B: Ashok Leyland Ennore 147/8 in 30 ovs (K Sridhar 42, S Gopal 26, S Dinesh Kumar 4/53) lost to Samsung India 150/4 in 23.2 ovs (A Dinesh Kumar 55 n.o., G Ganesh Moorthy 50).



