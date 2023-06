Pujara responds with training video after being dropped from the Indian Test team 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cheteshwar Pujara hit the ground running and batted in the middle of the day on Saturday, after being dropped from the Indian Test team for the upcoming West Indies tour, taking the axing in his stride.

Pujara uploaded a nine-second video clip of him batting on the ground and playing a few shots.

The senior Indian batter on Friday, was dropped from the Indian Test squad travelling to the West Indies for a two-match series next month.

Pujara was subjected to harsh criticism after his underwhelming performance in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final at The Oval in London.

With Pujara being dropped from the Windies tour, it is being speculated in certain sections that the India veteran may have played his last Test.

However, Pujara's father and coach Arvind said his son can make a comeback to the national side and has already started his preparation for the Duleep trophy.

He said, "He is mentally very strong. I can't comment about the selection. But from what I have seen, he is batting at his best. In fact, he was working hard in the nets the same day post the WI team announcement."

"He has started preparing for the Duleep trophy and will continue playing on the county circuit. As a father and coach, there is no reason for me to believe why he can't come back," he added.

After the India No.3's omission, legends such as Sunil Gavaskar slammed the selectors for their decision to drop the 35-year-old Pujara.

ALSO READ | 'Why has Pujara been made the fall guy?': Gavaskar slams selectors

Gavaskar had said Pujara had been made a scapegoat for the batter's failure in the WTC final.

"Why has he been made the scapegoat for our batting failures? He has been a loyal servant of Indian cricket, a quiet and able achiever. But because he doesn't have millions of followers on whatever platforms who would make a noise in case he gets dropped, you drop him? That is something beyond understanding," said Gavaskar.

NEW DELHI: Cheteshwar Pujara hit the ground running and batted in the middle of the day on Saturday, after being dropped from the Indian Test team for the upcoming West Indies tour, taking the axing in his stride. Pujara uploaded a nine-second video clip of him batting on the ground and playing a few shots. The senior Indian batter on Friday, was dropped from the Indian Test squad travelling to the West Indies for a two-match series next month.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pujara was subjected to harsh criticism after his underwhelming performance in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final at The Oval in London. pic.twitter.com/TubsOu3Fah — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 24, 2023 With Pujara being dropped from the Windies tour, it is being speculated in certain sections that the India veteran may have played his last Test. However, Pujara's father and coach Arvind said his son can make a comeback to the national side and has already started his preparation for the Duleep trophy. He said, "He is mentally very strong. I can't comment about the selection. But from what I have seen, he is batting at his best. In fact, he was working hard in the nets the same day post the WI team announcement." "He has started preparing for the Duleep trophy and will continue playing on the county circuit. As a father and coach, there is no reason for me to believe why he can't come back," he added. After the India No.3's omission, legends such as Sunil Gavaskar slammed the selectors for their decision to drop the 35-year-old Pujara. ALSO READ | 'Why has Pujara been made the fall guy?': Gavaskar slams selectors Gavaskar had said Pujara had been made a scapegoat for the batter's failure in the WTC final. "Why has he been made the scapegoat for our batting failures? He has been a loyal servant of Indian cricket, a quiet and able achiever. But because he doesn't have millions of followers on whatever platforms who would make a noise in case he gets dropped, you drop him? That is something beyond understanding," said Gavaskar.