SL batter Dimuth Karunaratne completes 1,000 ODI runs

Published: 25th June 2023 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne (File photo| AP)

By ANI

BULAWAYO: Sri Lanka batter Dimuth Karunaratne completed 1,000 ODI runs on Sunday.

The Lankan batter, who is also SL's Test captain, accomplished this milestone during his country's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland in Bulawayo.

In the match, he performed really well to score his maiden century. In 103 balls, he scored 103 runs. His knock consisted of eight boundaries.

Karunaratne has played 40 ODIs, in which he has scored 1,095 runs at an average of 34.21. He has scored a century and 10 fifties, with the best score of 103.

The batter has achieved more success in Test cricket. In 86 Tests, he has scored 6,524 runs at an average of 41.29. He has scored 16 centuries and 34 fifties, with the best score of 244. He is also the ninth-ranked batter in ICC Test Player Rankings among batters.

While Dimuth was a consistent feature in Lanka's Test line-up, he got limited ODI opportunities and played his last ODI in March 2021 before making a comeback in June this year. Since then, he has scored 328 runs in six innings at an average of 82.00, with one century and four fifties. He has hit five straight fifty-plus scores so far.

Coming to the match, Ireland put SL to bat first. SL scored 325 in their innings. Century from Karunaratne and knocks from Sadeera Samarawickrama (82 in 86 balls, with four boundaries), and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped the one-time champions to a big total.

Mark Adair (4/46) and Barry McCarthy (3/56) were among the best bowlers for Ireland.

Ireland's chase is under progress.

In the Group B table, SL is at the top with two wins in two games. They have a total of four points. On the other hand, Ireland has lost both of their games and is a fourth place in the points table. 

