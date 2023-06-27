Ashes 2023: Getting dropped is not something new for me, says Starc

By PTI

LONDON: Taking the Ashes opener snub in his stride, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said he is used to being "dropped the most in this squad" but he promised to remain battle-ready if he is picked for the second Test.

Left-arm pacer Starc was not part of the first Test against England, which the visitors won by two wickets.

"I'm used to it now coming to England. It's a squad mentality, much the same as last time," Starc told reporters about his non-selection for the opening Test at Edgbaston.

"I have been around long enough, been dropped enough. Probably been dropped the most in this squad so it is not something new for me. It probably won't be the last time either."

The second Test will begin at the Lord's on Thursday.

"In terms of the team, I haven't got any indication either way (about selection for Lord's). Your guess is as good as mine until the selectors decide. I have different skills that fit into this bowling group so if and when I get a turn, I'll be ready to go. If not this week, then I'll get ready for Headingley."

Unfazed by England's well-documented ultra-aggressive approach, Starc said Australia will stick to their guns heading into the next four games.

"They have brought an overly aggressive head space to Test cricket," Starc said.

"The way they are approaching it, there is going to be a reaction when you are either bowling or facing that. I think that is natural but we will stick to our guns and I am sure they will as well," he continued.

"Just because they are scoring at a higher rate or trying to score at a higher rate doesn't mean you go to one-day cricket. There are plenty of ways to skin a cat as we saw last week in the way they approached it as opposed to the way we did," the left-arm speedster said.

"We've played enough against England in white-ball cricket to know they can all play that sort of thing. I have certainly seen Joe (Root) enough to know he can play those (ramp) shots. They are going to take the game on now in Test cricket as they have done for the last 12 months. That is their approach and we will stick to the way we want to approach our Test cricket," he added.

