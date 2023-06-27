Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan cricket delays election of a new chairman after court challenge

Before former chairman Najam Sethi dropped out of the election, he formed a 10-member board of governors that also included two direct nominees from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PCB patron.

Published: 27th June 2023 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to postpone the election of a chairman scheduled for Tuesday after the formation of its board of governors was challenged in court.

The Baluchistan High Court on Monday accepted the petition of Gul Mohammad Kakar, a former member of the PCB management committee, and set a hearing for July 17.

“Following the interim order of the honourable High Court of Baluchistan, Tuesday afternoon’s election of the PCB chairman has been postponed,” the PCB said in a statement.

Before former chairman Najam Sethi dropped out of the election, he formed a 10-member board of governors that also included two direct nominees from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PCB patron.

Acting chairman Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the election commissioner, then changed several of the board of governors, prompting Kakar's court challenge.

Representatives of bigger cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar were replaced by men from smaller cities such as Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Larkana and Bahawalpur. The governors elect the new chairman.

Two of the four departmental representatives were also changed.

With Sethi out, the favoured next chairman is a former holder of the office, Zaka Ashraf.

Ashraf was a direct nominee of the prime minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board board of governors chairman Zaka Ashraf
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp