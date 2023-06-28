Home Sport Cricket

Ashes: Second test between England and Australia halted as 'Just Stop Oil' protestors enter ground

The protestors attempted to spread orange colour powder on the ground but were stopped by the players on the field before authorities came and took them away. 

Published: 28th June 2023 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

England's Ben Stokes grabs a Just Stop Oil protester on the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Two protestors from the Just Stop Oil group ran onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Wednesday. 

The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the England and Australia players intervened. 

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one protestor and carried the person about 50 meters (yards) before leaving him in the hands of security over the boundary hoardings. England captain Ben Stokes and Australia batter David Warner corralled the other protestor. 

Some orange powder was released but only on the grass, away from the pitch. 

"Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. 

Bairstow went to the England changing room to clean himself of some powder, Lord's staff quickly cleaned up what little orange fell on the grass, and play resumed about five minutes later. 

Just Stop Oil protestors have disrupted other major sporting events in Britain this year. They held up the England team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London this month, and have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield. 

The activists want the British government to stop new fuel licensing and production. 

ALSO READ | 'Just Stop Oil' climate protesters target TotalEnergies' headquarters in UK

Cricketashes Just Stop Oil
