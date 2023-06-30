Joe Root surpasses Allan Border, becomes 10th highest run-scorer in Test cricket

By ANI

LONDON [UK]: Star England batter Joe Root surpassed Australia's Allan Border to become the 10th-highest scorer in Test cricket on Thursday.

Root accomplished this feat during the 2nd Ashes 2023 match against Australia at Lord's.

In the first innings of England, Root could not do something special for England as he could score only 10 runs in 19 balls before Mitchell Starc dismissed him.

He was coming in the match after scoring 118* and 46 in the first Test at Birmingham.

In 132 Tests, Root has scored 11,178 runs at an average of 50.57. He has scored 30 centuries and 58 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 254.

Border has scored 11,174 runs in 156 Tests at an average of 50.56. He has 27 centuries and 63 fifties in the format, with the best score of 205.

The highest run-scorer in Tests is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. In 200 Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78. He has 51 centuries and 68 fifties in the format, with the best score of 248*.

He is followed by Aussie great Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 Tests), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs in 166 matches), India's Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs in 164 matches) and England's Alastair Cook (12,472 runs in 161 Tests).

Coming to the match, England's first innings is in progress. They ended the day two at 278/4, with Harry Brook (45*) and skipper Ben Stokes (17*) unbeaten. Ben Duckett (94), Zak Crawley (48) provided important contributions with the bat.

In their first innings, Australia was bundled out for 416 runs. Smith (110), Travis Head (77 in 73 balls) and David Warner (66 in 88 balls) played standout innings for Australia.

Josh Tongue (3/98) and Ollie Robinson (3/100) took three-fers. Joe Root took two wickets while the veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad managed a wicket each.

LONDON [UK]: Star England batter Joe Root surpassed Australia's Allan Border to become the 10th-highest scorer in Test cricket on Thursday. Root accomplished this feat during the 2nd Ashes 2023 match against Australia at Lord's. In the first innings of England, Root could not do something special for England as he could score only 10 runs in 19 balls before Mitchell Starc dismissed him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was coming in the match after scoring 118* and 46 in the first Test at Birmingham. In 132 Tests, Root has scored 11,178 runs at an average of 50.57. He has scored 30 centuries and 58 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 254. Border has scored 11,174 runs in 156 Tests at an average of 50.56. He has 27 centuries and 63 fifties in the format, with the best score of 205. The highest run-scorer in Tests is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. In 200 Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78. He has 51 centuries and 68 fifties in the format, with the best score of 248*. He is followed by Aussie great Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 Tests), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs in 166 matches), India's Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs in 164 matches) and England's Alastair Cook (12,472 runs in 161 Tests). Coming to the match, England's first innings is in progress. They ended the day two at 278/4, with Harry Brook (45*) and skipper Ben Stokes (17*) unbeaten. Ben Duckett (94), Zak Crawley (48) provided important contributions with the bat. In their first innings, Australia was bundled out for 416 runs. Smith (110), Travis Head (77 in 73 balls) and David Warner (66 in 88 balls) played standout innings for Australia. Josh Tongue (3/98) and Ollie Robinson (3/100) took three-fers. Joe Root took two wickets while the veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad managed a wicket each.