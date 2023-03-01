Home Sport Cricket

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women's cricket skipper

All-rounder Maroof led Pakistan for six years but failed to get the team beyond the first round at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LAHORE: Veteran Bismah Maroof stepped down as the Pakistan women's cricket team captain on Wednesday, following a disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign last month.

All-rounder Maroof led Pakistan for six years but failed to get the team beyond the first round at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Losses to arch-rivals India as well as England and the West Indies at the showpiece event -- with only a consolation win over Ireland -- saw Pakistan once again miss out on the semi-finals of the tournament won by Australia.

"I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers," Maroof said in a statement released through the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows," the 31-year-old added.

"I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team."

Under Maroof's leadership, Pakistan won 16 out of 34 one-day internationals and 27 out of 62 T20Is.

The PCB said a new skipper will be selected before the team's limited-overs series against South Africa at home in September.

All-rounder Nida Dar, who led the team when Maroof was unfit, is tipped as the favourite to fill the role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bismah Maroof pakistan Cricket T20 Twenty20 World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp