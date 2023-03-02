Home Sport Cricket

IND VS AUS: Lyon's 8-64 leaves Australia needing 76 runs to beat India on Day 2

Cheteshwar Pujara's fighting 59 gave India some hope, but it was mainly 61 overs of grim cricket for the hosts.

Published: 02nd March 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowed after taking eight wickets during the second day of third cricket test match between India and Australia in Indore, India, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowed after taking eight wickets during the second day of third cricket test match between India and Australia in Indore. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

INDORE: Nathan Lyon spun out 8-64 to leave Australia needing 76 runs to beat India after two days of the third test on Thursday.

India was bowled out for 163 in the second innings right on stumps after Lyon's incredible eight-wicket haul. The host set Australia 76 runs to earn a rare test win in India after losing the first two tests of the series.

Cheteshwar Pujara's fighting 59 gave India some hope, but it was mainly 61 overs of grim cricket for the hosts.

Resuming on 13 without loss after lunch, Shubman Gill was bowled by Lyon for 5. Captain Rohit Sharma was next, lbw to Lyon for 12.

Virat Kohli was also out lbw on while trying to cut Matthew Kuhnemann off the back foot.

When Lyon trapped Ravindra Jadeja on 7, India was 78-4 and still trailing Australia by nine runs.

Pujara used his footwork to deny the spinners and resisted. He reached 50 off 108 deliveries, and overall faced 142 balls. Pujara and Shreyas Iyer gave India momentum.

Iyer hit three fours and two sixes in 26 off 27 then he was out to a brilliant catch by Usman Khawaja at midwicket off Mitchell Starc.

Lyon bowled Srikar Bharat for 3 to reach his five-for and got Ravichandran Ashwin out lbw on 16.

Pujara's dismissal to a stunning leg slip catch by Steve Smith off Lyon ended India's hopes of posting a decent target.

Umesh Yadav holed out in the deep for a two-ball duck, and Lyon bowled Mohammed Siraj without scoring to complete the rout. India lost its last four wickets for 23 runs in the space of 12.3 overs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
india vs australia Test cricket Nathan Lyon Cheteshwar Pujara
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp