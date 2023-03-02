Home Sport Cricket

'Proud' Lanning to captain Delhi Capitals in inaugural WPL

The 30-year-old has led her country to four Twenty20 World Cup titles -- the latest in South Africa last month -- and a one-day crown.

Published: 02nd March 2023 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals women's team captain Meg Lanning with head coach Jonathan Batty and JSW Paints Joint MD & CEO AS Sundaresan during a press conference ahead of the WPL 2023, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Capitals women's team captain Meg Lanning with head coach Jonathan Batty and JSW Paints Joint MD & CEO AS Sundaresan during a press conference ahead of the WPL 2023, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

MUMBAI: Decorated Australia cricket captain Meg Lanning will skipper the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League, the franchise said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has led her country to four Twenty20 World Cup titles -- the latest in South Africa last month -- and a one-day crown.

The WPL, a T20 competition, begins on Saturday and has been touted as a game-changer for women's cricket.

"It's a very proud moment for me to firstly be involved in a franchise like the Delhi Capitals and then to be named captain is a huge honour," Lanning said in Mumbai, where the WPL will take place over the course of this month.

"The fact that the WPL is now up and running and provides a platform for young girls from around the world, but also from India as well, to take the next step and be involved in something like this is amazing," she added.

Delhi Capitals women's team players pose for a group photo during a press conference ahead of the WPL 2023, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Batter Lanning has played 132 T20 internationals, hitting two centuries and 15 half-centuries at an average of 36.61 and strike rate of 116.37.

She has led Australia in 100 T20 matches, the most by any women's player to captain a side in the format.

Lanning will face off in the WPL against fellow Australians Beth Mooney, who was named captain of the Gujarat Giants, and Alyssa Healy, who will lead the UP Warriorz.

The WPL's five debut franchises together sold for nearly $200 million -- more than the eight founding teams of the men's Indian Premier League in 2008.

Together with media rights for the first five seasons, the WPL has already earned India's cricket board a shade under $700 million, making it the second most valuable domestic women's sport competition globally after US professional basketball.

Jemimah Rodrigues, an Indian all-rounder and vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals, said it was a "dream" to play in the WPL.

"This is something we, as a women's team... have been dreaming (about) from a very long time," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meg Lanning WPL Delhi Capitals Australia cricket captain
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp