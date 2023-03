Aparajith stars with the ball for Rovers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Aparajith’s 6 for 41 helped Jolly Rovers to bundle out Madras Cricket Club for 149 in 58 overs on the first day of the TNCA senior division league played at IIT-Chemplast grounds on Friday. In reply, Jolly Rovers were placed at 131/1 in 40 overs.

Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: MCC 149 in 58 ovs (Tushar Raheja 72; B Aparajith 6/41) vs Jolly Rovers 131/1 in 40 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 56 batting, B Aparajith 49 batting).

At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 117 in 36.1 ovs (R Aushik Srinivas 5/42, M Siddharth 4/49) and 27/1 in 14 ovs vs Grand Slam 124 in 37.3 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 6/54). At SSN: UFCC (T Nagar) 255/6 in 90 ovs (B Sachin 115 batting) vs MRC ‘A’. At IC-Guru Nanak: Swaraj 283/7 in 90 ovs (Amandeep Khare 123 batting, R Nilesh Subramanian 81; Rahil Shah 4/81) vs Vijay CC.

At CPT-IP: Sea Hawks 298/9 in 90 ovs (U Mukilesh 79, R Rajan 70 batting, H Prashid Akash 3/61, Rajwinder Singh 3/107) vs India Pistons. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Alwarpet 344/8 in 90 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 85; S Lakshay Jain 4/113, S Ajith Ram 2/88) vs Globe Trotters.

Vidya Mandir win

Vidya Mandir defeated St Michael’s Academy by 16 runs in the Fr Gatti Memorial inter-school U-10 cricket meet.

Brief scores: Vidya Mandir 70/3 in 10 ovs (Hriday Karthik 30 n.o) bt St Michaels Academy 54/5 in 10 ovs. Don Bosco School of Excellence, Egmore 73/1 in 10 ovs (Ishaan Krishnan 50 n.o.) bt PSBB, Siruseri 52/5 in 10 ovs.

Fazal storms into final

Fazal Ali Meer of Tamil Nadu defeated Mannan Ashok Agarwal of Maharashtra 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the boys’ singles semifinals of the TNTA-AITA National Series U-14 tennis tournament.

Results: Singles: Semifinals:Boys: Hruthik Katakam (TS) bt Niyanth Melavidayal (TN) 6-1, 6-1; Fazal Ali Meer (TN) bt Mannan Ashok Agarwal (MH) 7-6 (4), 6-3. Girls: Savitha Bhuvaneswaran (TN) bt Karthika Padmakumar (KA) 6-4, 6-1; Shravya Soundarya (TN) bt Lukshitha Gopinath (TN) bt Gaddam Geethika (AP) 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Finals: Boys: Rudra Batham (MP)/Navin Sundaram (TN) bt Krishank Joshi (MH)/Daksh Patel (MH) 7-5, 6-3. Girls: Lukshitha Gopinath (TN)/Savitha Bhuvaneswaran (TN) bt Karthika Padmakumar (KA)/Shravya Soundarya (TN) 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

