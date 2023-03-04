Through 'Sports for All' initiative, RCB hope for equal participation of women 

By PTI

MUMBAI: As part of their 'Sports for All' concept, Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to make cricket one of the first career choices for young women in India while encouraging increased participation of women at all levels of the sport.

It also wants to make sport a part of an average Indian's life.

Owned by Diageo India, RCB will start their campaign in the inaugural Women's Premier League with a high-profile clash against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Sunday.

Through the initiative, the franchise, among other things, wants to build icons to inspire the next generation, identify talent from every corner of the country through its Hinterland Scouting System and give them an opportunity to showcase their undiscovered, raw talent, and finally, provide them with a platform to play at multiple levels.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is chuffed about the whole thing.

"It's extremely encouraging for us to see a franchise like RCB commit to this larger cause of equal participation of women and invest a round sum of money to get a team and contribute to the growth of India," Mandhana said in a press release issued by the franchise.

Prathmesh Mishra, chief commercial officer at Diageo India, and chairman of RCB said: "Gender inequality is not only a pressing moral and social issue but also a critical economic challenge.

A nation can grow if there is gender parity and advancing woman's equity can add to economic growth."

Diageo believes it is our responsibility to contribute to the nation's progress.

"Investing in the women's team has always been on top of our agenda. We believe it is a core part of our culture of diversity and inclusivity.

We have invested (Rs) 901 crore to get this team because this mission is really important for this country.

We believe India will move if we convert sports and fitness from hobby to lifestyle and we are committed to this agenda."

