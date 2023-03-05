Sanjeet guides Grand Slam to win over Nelson SC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Debutant Sanjeet Desai’s 95 not out (12x4, 3x6) enabled Grand Slam to pull off a thrilling four-wicket win over Nelson SC in the TNCA Senior Division league played at Wahe Guru ‘A’ grounds here on Saturday. Sanjeet and Tanwar were involved in a 102-run partnership for the unfinished seventh wicket in 21.3 overs. Grand Slam set a target of 151 runs for a win. Chasing a tricky target, Grand Slam were reduced to 49 for six in 22 overs. Sanjeet then played sensibly to bail out his side and guide them to victory.

At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 117 and 157 in 47.3 ovs (Ricky Bhui 72, S Sunil Rithik 31 n.o, M Siddharth 3/67, R Aushik Srinivas 3/39, C Hari Nishaanth 3/28) lost to Grand Slam 124 and 151/6 in 42.4 ovs (Sanjeet Desai 95 n.o, Abhishek Tanwar 30 n.o, Shoaib Mohd Khan 3/50, Swapnil K Singh 3/39). Points: Grand Slam 6 (30); Nelson 0 (38). At SSN: UFCC (T Nagar) 332 in 113.2 ovs (B Sachin 143, R Vivek 28, V Maaruthi Raghav 41, Pranav Kumar 27, R Silambarasan 3/59, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/77) vs MRC ‘A’ 183/5 in 58 ovs (NS Chaturved 95 batting, K Mukunth 49, P Vignesh 3/48). At IC-Guru Nanak: Swaraj 295 in 95.2 ovs (Amandeep Khare 130, R Nilesh Subramanian 81, Rahil Shah 4/84, Bhargav Bhatt 3/93) vs Vijay 263/6 in 82 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 31, Daryl S Ferrario 113, KB Arun Karthick 41, M Ashwin 4/72).

At IITM-Chemplast: MCC 149 and 86 in 32.3 ovs (Shubhang Mishra 40, V Arjun 29 n.o, S Mohan Prasath 7/41, B Aparajith 3/8) lost to Jolly Rovers 277 in 85.5 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 56 batting, B Aparajith 90, A Varun Goud 76 n.o, B Aaditya 7/104). Points: Rovers 6 (49); MCC 0 (9). At CPT-IP: Sea Hawks 300 in 91.4 ovs (R Sanjay 30, RS Mokit Hariharan 28, U Mukilesh 79, R Rajan 72 n.o, H Prashid Akash 3/62, Rajwinder Singh 3/107) vs India Pistons 261/5 in 86 ovs (GK Shyam 53, M Mithul Raj 27, S Guru Raghavendran 72, Karan Kaila 28, Rajat Paliwal 47 batting). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Alwarpet 350 in 93.5 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 25, Vignesh S Iyer 85, R Sathyanarayan 61, Himmat Singh 39, S Rithik Easwaran 41, P Shijit Chandran 50, S Ajith Ram 4/89, S Lakshay Jain 4/118) vs Globe Trotters 237/9 in 87.2 ovs (D Santhosh Kumar 60, S Mohamed Ali 64, Himmat Singh 5/26).

Savitha bags U-14 title

Savitha Bhuvaneshwaran of Tamil Nadu defeated statemate Shravya Soundarya 6-2, 6-3 in the girls’ singles finals of the TNTA-AITA National Series Under-14 tennis tournament played here on Saturday. Premkumar Karra, secretary (TNTA) and Venkatesan, joint secretary (TNTA) gave away the awards.

Results: (Singles finals): Boys: Hruthik Gatakam (TS) bt Fazal Ali Meer (TN) 6-2, 6-2. Girls: Savitha Bhuvaneshwaran (TN) bt Shravya Soundarya (TN) 6-2, 6-3.

