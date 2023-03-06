Home Sport Cricket

Smith to lead Australia in fourth Test as Cummins stays home to be with unwell mother 

Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care.

Published: 06th March 2023 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Australian all-rounder Steve Smith

Australian all-rounder and captain Steve Smith (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.

Smith had captained the side in Indore in Cummins' absence.

Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care. Cricket.com. au reported that Cummins will remain in Sydney.

Three ODIs follow the final Test and a decision on Cummins' participation in those games will be taken later. Smith had captained Australia to a nine-wicket win in Indore last week.

India leads the series 2-1 and needs a win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

With the win in Indore, Australia secured their qualification for the WTC summit clash in London in June.

Smith, who captained Australia to their first win in India in six years, had enjoyed leading the side but said it was very Cummins' team.

"My time is done. It's Pat's team now. I've obviously been able to stand in this week, obviously in tough circumstances with Patty going home. Our thoughts are still with him back home. 

"But India is a part of the world I love captaining...it's probably my favourite place in the world to captain. Every ball is an event and therefore can dictate what happens after, which is something that I really love and you've got to be ahead of the game."

"So I thought I did it well this week and it was good fun," Smith had said after the nine-wicket in Indore.

The website also reported that Nathan Ellis has replaced injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad for ODIs beginning March 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pat Cummins Australia-India final test Steve Smith
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp