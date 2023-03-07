Home Sport Cricket

Mohan wins U-11 title at Tamil Nadu State League Open Badminton Tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Mohan of Dolphin Sports Academy won the boys’ under-11 singles title at the Tamil Nadu State League Open Badminton Tournament 2022-23 held at the Ambattur Badminton Association on Sunday. S Ashwin and NS Ujaas from the academy also reached the semifinals in the boys’ U-13 age group. The shuttlers are being coached by head coach CS Prem Kumar & coach K Jaya Kumar.

Varun bags title
Varun Kumar beat Prem Prakash 73 (61)-1, 56 (49)-10, 28-44, 62(44)-9, 43-0 in the final of the 10th edition of the Anglo-American Cue Sports Association 6 red snooker ranking tournament. Results: Final: Varun Kumar bt Prem Prakash 73 (61)-1, 56 (49)-10, 28-44, 62(44)-9, 43-0.

Vikram shines
S Vikram’s 75 helped Pattabiram CA to beat Wheels India RC in a Second Division B Zone match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief Scores : II Division: ‘B’ Zone: Wheels India RC 173 in 28.2 ovs (J Sathish 55; B Haresh 6/66) lost to Pattabiram CA 174/7 in 29.2 ovs (S Vikram 75; J Sathish 3/22). III Division:  ‘A’ Zone: Universal CC 85 in 21.1 ovs (S Ravi 7/22) lost to Parathasarathy MCC 86/8 in 19.4 ovs (K Pradeepak 3/22).

Loyola bags crown
Loyola Whites, Chennai lifted the 22nd Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial football cup after a gap of six years with a thrilling win against Presidency College in the final held at Loyola College, Chennai. Loyola Whites won 8-7 via tie-breaker. Final Standings: 1. Loyola Whites, Chennai, 2. Presidency College, Chennai, 3. Bishop Heber College, Trichy.

University of Madras win
University of Madras successfully retained the title in the AlU south-zone inter-university cricket men’s tournament held at Reva University, Bengaluru. The University of Madras beat Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore by four runs in the final. Brief scores: University of Madras 243/7 in 45 ovs (Mohamed Suhail 60, Ajay Chetan 60) bt Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 239 in 42.5 ovs (PS Rahul 56).

Hat-trick by Elumalai
Riding on M Elumalai’s 7/18 (including a hat-trick), Wheels India Ltd beat India Japan Lighting 25 by 8 wickets in the 17th Lucas TVS -Thiruvallur DCA Trophy limited overs tournament.

