Home Sport Cricket

2nd Test: Aiden Markram leads South Africa to strong start against West Indies

Markram, who was named as South Africa's T20 captain earlier this week, followed up his 115 in the first Test in Centurion with 96 off 139 balls, hitting 17 fours.

Published: 08th March 2023 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Aiden Markram

South Africa's batsman Aiden Markram watches his shot during the first day of the second test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Aiden Markram fell four runs short of a second century in successive matches as South Africa got off to a strong start on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies on Wednesday.

South Africa reached 247 for two at tea in Johannesburg after captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat on an easy-paced pitch. Left-hander Tony de Zorzi, playing in his second Test, was 75 not out at tea.

Markram, who was named as South Africa's T20 captain earlier this week, followed up his 115 in the first Test in Centurion with 96 off 139 balls, hitting 17 fours.

He looked in imperious form before attempting the first unorthodox stroke of his innings, playing a scoop shot off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

The ball looped off his bat and Jermaine Blackwood ran around from slip to leg slip to hold the catch.

Motie took both wickets, having earlier had Dean Elgar caught at short fine leg for 42. Motie, who took 13 for 99 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo last month, missed the first Test in Centurion because of a back injury.

Although he was the only successful bowler, he was inconsistent and conceded 63 runs in 15 overs.

Elgar and Markram put on 76 for the first wicket at the Wanderers Stadium. De Zorzi joined Markram in a free-scoring second-wicket partnership of 116 for the second wicket.

The West Indies bowlers struggled to find a consistent line and length but regained a measure of control after Markram’s dismissal, with De Zorzi and Bavuma (27 not out) batting at a more sedate pace before tea.

Brief scores at tea" South Africa, first innings, 247-2 in 62 overs (D. Elgar 42, A. Markram 96, T. de Zorzi 75 not out; G. Motie 2-63)

Toss: South Africa

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Second Test Cricket SA vs WI South Africa cricket West Indies Cricket Aiden Markram
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp