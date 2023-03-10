Home Sport Cricket

Australia players wear black armbands to pay respect to Pat Cummins's mother

On Friday morning in Ahmedabad, coach Andrew McDonald gathered the team before the game to share that Maria Cummins had passed away from breast cancer.

Published: 10th March 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins waves to fans after defeating Sri Lanka by ten wickets win in day three of the first test cricket match. (Photo | AP)

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Australian cricket team was seen wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for Pat Cummins' mother as she passed away on Thursday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

On Friday morning in Ahmedabad, coach Andrew McDonald gathered the team before the game to share that Maria Cummins had passed away from breast cancer.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," Cricket Australia said.

Pat Cummins with his mother (extreme left) and sisters. (Photo | Pat Cummins Instagram

Before departing for Sydney to care for his mother while she was receiving palliative care, Pat Cummins captained the team for the first two Test matches against India in the Border-Gavaskar series.

The team has praised Cummins for his leadership in the first two Tests while Steve Smith has captained in his absence.

"To be able to put that to one side while he's out captaining his country and trying to win Test matches is a pretty incredible effort. I think that speaks volumes about his character and why he's been such an incredible captain for us," Peter Handscomb said last month as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Australia are in a comfortable position in the 4th Test with opener Usman Khawaja notching up his hundred on the first day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian cricket team Pat Cummins Maria Cummins breast cancer black armbands Cricket Australia
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp