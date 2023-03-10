Home Sport Cricket

Hayden sees a Waugh in Khawaja

Hayden hailed Khawaja's impressive performance and said he is a player who bides his time and plays effortlessly.

Published: 10th March 2023 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Usman Khawaja

Australia's Usman Khawaja raises his bat after scoring one hundred and fifty runs during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden showered praise on Usman Khawaja after the opener completed his 150 against India at lunch in the fourth Test, saying that the left-hander is similar to legendary batter Mark Waugh.

Following his maiden Test hundred in India, Khawaja overtook Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in the 2022/23 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After failing twice in Nagpur, the opening batter went on to score back-to-back half-centuries in the next two games at Delhi and Indore. In the fourth and final Test here, his splendid run reached its high mark, as he is playing on 165* in Australia's first innings.

Speaking during Lunch on Day 2, Hayden hailed Khawaja's impressive performance and said he is a player who bides his time and plays effortlessly.

"Usman Khawaja should be in that 100 Test match category. He's played 59 Test matches, I reckon that he is 40 short of what it should have been, and that is due to his underwhelming body language. He is similar to someone like Mark Waugh. He was so stylish that the word 'soft' was invented. He was so sharp and good, just like Khawaja," said Hayden.

"He is an individual who bides his time and is a proper opening batter, he is a proper left-hander as well, he plays shots off his pads, waist back in the crease, and plays effortlessly through the covers.

"He makes it look so easy, that when he gets out that he has an appearance that he is soft. And I don't believe that and have never believed that for a second because you can't bat for 300 balls and be soft, he is hard as a cat's head according to me," he added.

With Khawaja on the crease at 165* and Cameron Green's (114) maiden ton, Australia reached 387/7 against India on Day Two of the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usman Khawaja Border-Gavaskar Trophy Matthew Hayden Mark Waugh
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp