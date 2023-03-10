Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia 4th test: Ashwin picks six wickets as India bowl out Australia for 480

The Indian bowling unit struggled big time on a good batting track as Australians dictated the terms both on attacking as well as defensive front.

Published: 10th March 2023 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate with his teammates the dismissal of Australia's Todd Murphy during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate with his teammates the dismissal of Australia's Todd Murphy during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skills on a tough Ahmedabad pitch as India bowled out Australia for 480 on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test of the series on Friday.

On a pitch that still hasn't shown signs of a sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match. After picking three wickets in the second session, Ashwin took three more to get his six-fer and wrap Australia's innings at 167.2 overs.

For the visitors, posting a big total on a nice batting pitch was possible thanks to left-handed opener Usman Khawaja's marathon 180, and Cameron Green smashing his first Test century through an entertaining 114.

The final session began with instant success for India as Usman Khawaja missed a straighter ball from Axar Patel and was struck plumb in front of the stumps. With the pitch still being good to bat, Lyon and Murphy were able to get ten boundaries collectively off Axar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Ashwin finally gave India success when he beat Murphy on the inside edge with an arm ball to trap him lbw and in his next over, the ace off-spinner drew an outside edge off Lyon, which was caught by slip after ricocheting off the wicketkeeper's pad, ending Australia''s innings.

Brief scores: Australia 480 all out in 167.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 180, Cameron Green 114; Ravichandran Ashwin 6-91, Mohammed Shami 2-134) against India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
india vs australia Usman Khawaja
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp