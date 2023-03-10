Jolly Rovers bag TNCA senior division league title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Maan K Bafna (57), Ricky Bhui (81), Robin Bist (58) and Swapnil K Singh (63 n.o.) enabled Nelson to bag a lead of 63 runs over Jolly Rovers in the drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league played at Wahe Guru A grounds here.

However, Jolly Rovers, with 50 points, won the Senior Division championship and regained the Raja of Palayampatti Shield. With 43 points, Nelson were the runners-up and bagged the SR Jagannathan Trophy.

At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Jolly Rovers 259 and 201/5 decl in 76 ovs (B Aparajith 89; Maan K Bafna 5/92) drew with Nelson 322 in 104.3 ovs (Ricky Bhui 81, Robin Bist 58, Swapnil K Singh 63 n.o; S Mohan Prasath 7/77). Points: Nelson 5 (43); Jolly Rovers 1 (50). At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 292 and 272/9 decl in 77.3 ovs (K Mukunth 73 retd hurt; Rahil Shah 3/86, Akash Devkumar 3/27) drew with Vijay 211 and 129/4 in 25 ovs (P Saravanan 3/45). Points: MRC ‘A’ 5 (39); Vijay 1 (37).

At VB Nest: MCC 162 and 100 in 35 ovs (G Kishoor 4/32) lost to Sea Hawks 584/8 decl in 127.4 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 141, S Harish Kumar 148; V Arunachalam 3/106). Points: Sea Hawks 6 (26); MCC 0 (9). At CPT-IP: Grand Slam 718 drew with India Pistons 353 in 104.4 ovs (M Mithul Raj 93, S Guru Raghavendran 137; R Aushik Srinivas 6/108). Points: Grand Slam 5 (35); India Pistons 1 (31). At IC-Guru Nanak: Alwarpet 604 and 200/4 in 38 ovs (P Nirmal Kumar 100 n.o) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 195 in 69.2 ovs (B Sachin 73; MS Sanjay 5/87, P Nirmal Kumar 3/44). Points: Alwarpet 5 (29); UFCC (T Nagar) 1 (25). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 261 and 218/8 decl in 71.2 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 62, S Lakshay Jain 50; S Aravind 4/77) drew with Swaraj 154 and 203/3 in 43.1 ovs (S Aravind 49, S Sujay 100 n.o.). Points: Globe Trotters 5 (37); Swaraj 1 (15).

Sale of tickets for Ind-Oz ODI from March 13

The online sale of tickets for the 3rd ODI between India and Australia to be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium on March 22 will start on March 13 through Paytm and www.insider.in. Offline sale of tickets will be carried out on March 18 from the premises of MA Chidambaram Stadium from 11.00 AM onwards. C/D/E Lower stands tickets cost will be Rs 1,200 and will be sold from the counter on March 18.

I/J/K Lower Rs 3,000; I/J/K Upper Rs 1,500; C/D/E A/C Hospitality Box Rs 5,000; I/J Hospitality Box Rs 6,000; G Hospitality Box Rs 10,000; F/H Hospitality Box Rs 8,000; F Lower Hospitality Box Rs 5,000 will all be sold online on March 13. No electronic equipment other than mobile phones will be allowed inside the stadium.

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Maan K Bafna (57), Ricky Bhui (81), Robin Bist (58) and Swapnil K Singh (63 n.o.) enabled Nelson to bag a lead of 63 runs over Jolly Rovers in the drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league played at Wahe Guru A grounds here. However, Jolly Rovers, with 50 points, won the Senior Division championship and regained the Raja of Palayampatti Shield. With 43 points, Nelson were the runners-up and bagged the SR Jagannathan Trophy. At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Jolly Rovers 259 and 201/5 decl in 76 ovs (B Aparajith 89; Maan K Bafna 5/92) drew with Nelson 322 in 104.3 ovs (Ricky Bhui 81, Robin Bist 58, Swapnil K Singh 63 n.o; S Mohan Prasath 7/77). Points: Nelson 5 (43); Jolly Rovers 1 (50). At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 292 and 272/9 decl in 77.3 ovs (K Mukunth 73 retd hurt; Rahil Shah 3/86, Akash Devkumar 3/27) drew with Vijay 211 and 129/4 in 25 ovs (P Saravanan 3/45). Points: MRC ‘A’ 5 (39); Vijay 1 (37). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At VB Nest: MCC 162 and 100 in 35 ovs (G Kishoor 4/32) lost to Sea Hawks 584/8 decl in 127.4 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 141, S Harish Kumar 148; V Arunachalam 3/106). Points: Sea Hawks 6 (26); MCC 0 (9). At CPT-IP: Grand Slam 718 drew with India Pistons 353 in 104.4 ovs (M Mithul Raj 93, S Guru Raghavendran 137; R Aushik Srinivas 6/108). Points: Grand Slam 5 (35); India Pistons 1 (31). At IC-Guru Nanak: Alwarpet 604 and 200/4 in 38 ovs (P Nirmal Kumar 100 n.o) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 195 in 69.2 ovs (B Sachin 73; MS Sanjay 5/87, P Nirmal Kumar 3/44). Points: Alwarpet 5 (29); UFCC (T Nagar) 1 (25). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 261 and 218/8 decl in 71.2 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 62, S Lakshay Jain 50; S Aravind 4/77) drew with Swaraj 154 and 203/3 in 43.1 ovs (S Aravind 49, S Sujay 100 n.o.). Points: Globe Trotters 5 (37); Swaraj 1 (15). Sale of tickets for Ind-Oz ODI from March 13 The online sale of tickets for the 3rd ODI between India and Australia to be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium on March 22 will start on March 13 through Paytm and www.insider.in. Offline sale of tickets will be carried out on March 18 from the premises of MA Chidambaram Stadium from 11.00 AM onwards. C/D/E Lower stands tickets cost will be Rs 1,200 and will be sold from the counter on March 18. I/J/K Lower Rs 3,000; I/J/K Upper Rs 1,500; C/D/E A/C Hospitality Box Rs 5,000; I/J Hospitality Box Rs 6,000; G Hospitality Box Rs 10,000; F/H Hospitality Box Rs 8,000; F Lower Hospitality Box Rs 5,000 will all be sold online on March 13. No electronic equipment other than mobile phones will be allowed inside the stadium.