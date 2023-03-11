Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith and the subtle art of captaining in subcontinent

On attritional day, the Australian skipper pits bowlers and fielders against batters in game of chess

Published: 11th March 2023 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith: Slow. Unhurried. Abstract. Niche. (Photo | AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: At Indore, Steve Smith revealed that he enjoyed some of the finer aspects of captaining a Test team in Asia. In Australia, if marshalling the troops on the field is a bit like picking between Cappuccino and Espresso, you can play around with Latte, Americano and maybe even a side helping of Affogato in India.  

On the third day of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad, Smith showed what he meant when he elaborated on the uniqueness of skippering a side in India. "Every ball means something," he had said. "Game of chess, good fun moving people and trying to make the batter think, playing games with them."

He played games with them all throughout Saturday. Two catching mid-wickets. A 2-7 field. A 7-2 field. Asking the 'keeper, Alex Carey, to stand up to the stumps to Cameron Green who was getting the ball to reverse. Removing the traditional slip for Nathan Lyon. Getting Mitchell Starc to open with the round the wicket. Totally shutting down one side, drying the runs on offer. Delaying the new ball knowing it could go for a lot of runs in a short span of time. This was going to be an attritional day and the 33-year-old knew he could never afford the game to drift if they had designs on levelling the series.

The nature of the pitch — there was not a lot of turn on offer and only the odd ball found Starc's still insignificant footmarks outside the right-hander's off-stump — meant Smith had to be at his proactive best to keep his side in the contest. Especially after the start the Indian openers had in the morning session before a soft dismissal sent Rohit Sharma on his way for 35 off Matt Kuhnemann.

Smith predictably began the day by asking two of his most potent bowling arrowheads — Starc and Lyon — to have a crack with a still newish ball. While Lyon asked advanced math questions, Starc's queries were more agricultural in nature. After a few overs, his line of attack was going to be short and into the batter's midriff. That can be a good line of attack to both Shubman Gill and Sharma, both compulsive (and disdainful) pullers.    

They almost got Gill to nick through to the keeper but apart from that, the Indian openers made merry under the early morning Sun. Smith had no option after two Starc's overs leaked 24 runs, with one Sharma six over fine leg's head offering an insight into the mindset of what he thought about this line of attack. 

The Australian captain knew he had a problem. He had already three men (fine leg, long leg and square leg) out on the boundary and Sharma was still going after it. Even though runs weren't at a premium, these were easy runs. Starc was out, Kuhnemann was in and the focus changed from taking wickets to stopping the bleeding.

In the process, they picked up the first wicket. In the third over of Kuhnemann's first spell of the day,  Sharma played an airy back-foot punch straight to Marnus Labuschagne positioned exactly for that sort of shot with the ball slightly stopping.  When that wicket fell, India were scoring at 3.52 per over. At lunch, it had dipped marginally. For the next 90 minutes, Smith's big squeeze was in as his proactiveness dried up the runs (to be fair, India were okay playing the long game).

In the next 19 overs, Australia built 93 dots, gave away only 19 singles and conceded only 30 runs. Watching on TV, one may have needed a strong Espresso to follow the day's slow rhythms but Smith, under increasingly hot conditions, was directing his own version of art film. Slow. Unhurried. Abstract. Niche. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Steve Smith
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp