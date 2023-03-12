Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes furious after bag stolen at London King's Cross station

A report says that Stokes had the bag stolen at King's Cross after travelling up to London from his home in Cumbria to watch the England rugby team play France in the Six Nations.

Published: 12th March 2023 10:45 PM

By Online Desk

England captain Ben Stokes is furious after his bag was stolen at King's Cross station.

Stokes took to Twitter to vent his anger. "To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ******," he tweeted.

Otherwise, the 31-year-old is enjoying some well-earned time at home after a busy winter saw him help England win the T20 World Cup, lead the Test team to a historic 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan and a thrilling 1-1 draw against New Zealand, Daily Mirror reports.

His next assignment will see him fly out to India to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, after the franchise bought him for a whopping £1.63m at the most recent auction.

