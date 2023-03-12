Home Sport Cricket

Didn't know when I'd get to bat on a wicket like this again: Shubman Gill after maiden Test ton in India

Going through a dream run in 2023, the 23-year-old has struck centuries across formats.

Shubman Gill

Indian batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Young Indian opener Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden Test century at home in the ongoing fourth Test, said he was determined not play a loose shot on the most batting friendly pitch of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Gill slammed a patient 128 off 235 balls on day three of the game here on Saturday.

"Honestly, I was thinking I don't know when next I will get a wicket like this. I didn't want to miss the opportunity by playing a bad shot. That's what going through my mind," Gill told his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara in an interview posted on BCCI.TV after the day three's proceedings.

"It feels great to be able to get a Test hundred in India. This is my first one, and to be able to get it in India which is my home ground in the IPL, is amazing."

Going through a dream run in 2023, the 23-year-old has struck centuries across formats.

His maiden Test century had come in the Chittagong Test against Bangladesh in December 2022.

On day three, only the spinners were getting some purchase and Gill said his strategy was to see through them and "balance it out" by being aggressive against the pacers.

"I was blocking myself against the spinners, and I can't be doing the same against the fast bowlers as well. You have to balance it out and that was I trying to do. I was still trying to be positive, keep looking for the singles and go for a bad ball."

It was a hard toil for the Indians and especially Gill who after fielding for almost two days batted till the third session on day three.

As a result, he developed some cramps while batting.

"I was getting cramps, but that is a good thing because if you are getting cramps, you know you are doing well," Gill said.

The duo of Gill and Pujara put together 113 runs for the second wicket.

