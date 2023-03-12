Home Sport Cricket

India reach 362/4 at lunch on day four 

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 88 (219 balls; 5x4), 12 runs shy of his first Test century since November 2019.

Published: 12th March 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 4th day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Indian batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 4th day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: India were 362 for four in their first innings at lunch on day four of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 88 (219 balls; 5x4), 12 runs shy of his first Test century since November 2019.

Batting ahead of Shreyas Iyer, who went for scans after complaining of back pain, wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat (25 batting; 70b, 1x4, 1x6) was giving Kohli company in an unbroken 53-run partnership.

The hosts are still trail-touring Australia by 118 runs.

Resuming the day on 289/3, India lost their first wicket of the day when Todd Murphy (2/64) dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (28).

Brief scores: Australia's first innings: 480 all out; 167.2 overs.

India's first innings: 362/4 in 131 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 88 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 42; Todd Murphy 2/64, Matthew Kuhnemann 1/57).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ind vs Aus Test cricket Virat Kohli Todd Murphy
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp