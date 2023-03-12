Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli 'sick' during his epic knock, says wife Anushka Sharma

In an Instagram story posted after the superstar cricketer's 75th international ton, Anushka wrote: "Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always."

Virat Kohli

Batter Virat Kohli after losing his wicket during the 4th day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad, on March 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli's Bollywood actor wife Anushka Sharma on Sunday claimed her husband was unwell during his huge knock of 186 against Australia, his triumphant first Test ton in over three years.

The star batsman ended his long drought with the bat on day four of the fourth Test against Australia to power India's first-innings reply in Ahmedabad.

Kohli finally fell to Todd Murphy's off spin in the final session after playing 364 deliveries in a marathon innings in front of a rapturous crowd at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Axar Patel, who shared a 162-run sixth-wicket stand with Kohli in India's 571 all out in response to 480 by Australia, said Kohli appeared to be anything but unwell.

"That (he was ill) I don't know, but the way he was running between the wickets, it didn't seem he was unwell," Axar told reporters.

"The way he got the partnership in this heat and ran between the wickets, it was good batting alongside him."

Called "King Kohli" for his prolific run-making, the maestro racked up his 28th Test ton with a single off spinner Nathan Lyon in the second session to bring the house down in Ahmedabad.

Kohli went through an extended batting slump in 2021 and 2022, during which time he lost the Indian captaincy, one of the most high-pressure jobs in world sport.

Kohli, 34, had spoken about his mental health struggles during his dry phase, including how he had been "snappy" to Sharma, with whom he has a young daughter.

